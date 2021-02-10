WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference Feb. 10, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds at her weekly press conference Thursday in Johnston.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' press conference:
Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, eliminating most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread.
IOWA CITY (AP) — Iowa public health officials selected Microsoft to create an online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling system as they seek to ge…
Influential pork industry executive Gary Lynch, a major GOP campaign donor who owns Lynch Livestock in Waucoma, made the winning bid of $4,250.
Members of the the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus had high hopes for Sunday night's Zoom call.
