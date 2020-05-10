WATCH NOW: Expected revenue losses due to pandemic forcing Cedar Falls to push back projects

Both projects would partially fund construction with road use and local option sales taxes, but those revenue sources are expected to take a hit with many businesses closed and unemployment levels skyrocketing.

Cedar Falls receives approximately $5 million annually through each of those sources. Officials are projecting a reduction of 25%, or $1.25 million, in both funds. Additionally, 30% of the $875,000 generated in hotel/motel taxes, or $260,000, is expected to be lost.

But the loss of potential Black Hawk County Gaming Association grants is “probably one of the most challenging funding sources,” said Gaines. The association distributes the grant money to projects throughout the region from a portion of the revenues generated by the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Waterloo.

Because the city had planned to seek significant grants from the association for three upcoming projects, the council agreed with staff recommendations to move construction on two of them back a year.

That includes construction on the $4.1 million Cedar River recreation improvements, slated for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, and the $1.36 million Center Street improvements planned in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.