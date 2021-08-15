WATCH NOW: DeJear 'going to put in the work' as Iowa governor, she says in Waterloo

On Sunday at Sullivan Park, DeJear talked about issues like charter schools, the state’s “mental health crisis,” the “skills gap” that is leaving some employers searching for qualified workers, and the “wage gap” that leads highly educated people to leave for better opportunities.

“In my county, in Polk County, Blacks make $30,000 less than (the county average),” she said. “You talk about that level playing field. ... We’re not trying to give anybody a hand out. We’re just trying to give them access. We’re trying to give them an opportunity.”

She said last summer’s Black Lives Matter protesters were arguing for those same opportunities.

“They believed that life, liberty and happiness was owed to each and every one of us, and folks weren’t showing up to do it,” DeJear said. “Whether we believe in their tactics or not, at the heart of their concern was that the state was not putting in the work.

“If you’re going to hear anything out of me today, it’s that I’m going to put in the work,” she added. “It’s all hands on deck right now, because we are at a critical time in our history.”