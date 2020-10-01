WATCH NOW: Curbside trash costs, other Cedar Falls refuse fees could increase

CEDAR FALLS — Residents could see an increase in rates for the city to haul away their trash.

City Council members signaled their agreement last week with a resolution being developed by staff to boost the monthly cost of curbside garbage pickup along with a wide range of refuse fees. The resolution will come to the council for the first of three readings on Monday.

Brian Heath, manager of the operations and maintenance division, outlined the proposed increases at a committee of the whole meeting.

For residential trash collection, a two-year increase of 2.5% annually would begin Jan. 1.

Current rates are $9 for a 32-gallon cart, $17 for a 68-gallon cart and $26.50 for a 95-gallon cart. They would rise Jan. 1 to $9.23, $17.43, and $27.16, respectively. A year later, the rates would go up again to $9.46, $17.86 and $27.84.

Heath also outlined a proposed bulk pick-up fee of $10 for 10 items starting with the new year. Additional fees would be added for appliances, cathode-ray tube monitors, and tires or rims.

