WATCH NOW: Curbside trash costs, other Cedar Falls refuse fees could increase

CEDAR FALLS — Residents could see an increase in rates for the city to haul away their trash.
City Council members signaled their agreement last week with a resolution being developed by staff to boost the monthly cost of curbside garbage pickup along with a wide range of refuse fees. The resolution will come to the council for the first of three readings on Monday.
Brian Heath, manager of the operations and maintenance division, outlined the proposed increases at a committee of the whole meeting.
For residential trash collection, a two-year increase of 2.5% annually would begin Jan. 1.
Current rates are $9 for a 32-gallon cart, $17 for a 68-gallon cart and $26.50 for a 95-gallon cart. They would rise Jan. 1 to $9.23, $17.43, and $27.16, respectively. A year later, the rates would go up again to $9.46, $17.86 and $27.84.
Heath also outlined a proposed bulk pick-up fee of $10 for 10 items starting with the new year. Additional fees would be added for appliances, cathode-ray tube monitors, and tires or rims.
The bulk fee is intended to "limit the amount of items" people set out on the curb, he said. Renters who are "eager to move out" sometimes put out so many items that it overburdens city staff. Rates would grow from $7.50 to $10 for appliances and from $5 to $7.50 for CRT monitors.
Council member Daryl Kruse questioned if it would be feasible to accommodate a larger number of bulk items. He suggested the 10 items for $10 would work for most of the year, but could be inadequate in May and December when a lot of University of Northern Iowa students are moving out. Council members agreed that the resolution should include the option of a $20 fee for 11 or more bulk items.
A number of other fee increases are proposed, effective Jan. 1. They will grow to:
- $65 per ton for all users to drop off solid waste at the transfer station. Currently, the fee varies from $57.50 to $59.15 per ton depending on if it's household or demolition solid waste.
- $42.25 per ton plus $9 for University of Northern Iowa usage of the transfer station. The current fee is $42.25, the same rate as the Black Hawk County landfill. In the future, the rate would increase whenever the county's fee does plus $9.
- $50 per load for businesses dropping off bulk recycling at recycling substations. Currently, there is no charge. Residents could still use the drop-off service at no charge.
- $53 per time serviced for three-yard containers, currently $35. That cost is proposed to increase $18 annually until 2025, when it would be $125.
- $10 per dump of commercial cardboard container service, up from $10 per month.
- $40 per ton for clean shingle recycling, up from $30. Contaminated shingles are increasing to $75 per ton, up from $69.15.
"Typically, the fund has been self-supporting," said Heath, noting residential user fees help support a range of other refuse-related services. "We need to maintain a $500,000 balance in our refuse fund.
"With our compost site and our recycling, we've diverted a significant amount from the landfill," he added. That has helped yard waste operations break even where they'd had a deficit in the past.
