WATCH NOW: Council approves Berte as Cedar Falls police chief

CEDAR FALLS — Craig Berte will lead the police division on a permanent basis following City Council approval of his new job Monday.
The 29-year veteran of the Cedar Falls’ police force has been in a supervisory role for 19 years and was its assistant chief. He has also been serving as interim chief since first being appointed to the role by the council in January. Public Safety Director Jeff Olson resigned from his police chief duties in December.
The appointment was approved 5-1 with council member Dave Sires dissenting. New council member Kelly Dunn, in her first meeting, abstained from voting.
“With my recent election I do have a topic that could be a conflict of interest,” said Dunn, who won an Aug. 4 runoff election for an at-large seat on the council. “I appreciate Assistant Chief Berte, and I just want to thank you for the recommendation. I feel like our city’s in good hands with him.”
She received $375 in campaign contributions from Berte and his family members in March. Dunn told The Courier prior to the election that was causing her to consider abstaining from the vote for police chief if she was elected and Berte was recommended. Days after the election, Mayor Rob Green publicized his recommended appointment of Berte for the job.
Prior to the vote, Sires questioned if the position and John Bostwick’s fire chief position should be assistant chiefs since they are all part of a public safety department overseen by Olson rather than leading separate police and fire departments. Green and Olson noted the city is required to have staff in police and fire chiefs under state code. Sires has advocated for getting rid of cross-trained public safety officers in favor of police and firefighters in two separate departments.
Green told the council that Berte and Lt. Derrick Turner of the Port of Portland, Ore., Police Department were “the top two candidates” of the three finalists for the position. Both the internal and external choice had “attractive qualities,” he said.
But with changes underway in the public safety department, he said, it was “positive to have very few variables brought into the process.” Among those changes were the termination of all the city’s remaining non-supervisory professional firefighters in favor of PSOs earlier this year.
In the Aug. 6 memo announcing his choice, Green said, “I believe that Assistant Chief Berte has the traits best-suited to the current executive needs of the Cedar Falls Police Division. These traits will be especially important in the years ahead as Cedar Falls operates under and evaluates the ‘consolidated public safety model’ for effectiveness and continued use.”
Green noted Monday that he received recommendations on the police chief from Olson and City Administrator Ron Gaines before making his choice. “But ultimately, it was my decision,” he said.
