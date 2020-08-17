WATCH NOW: Council approves Berte as Cedar Falls police chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Craig Berte will lead the police division on a permanent basis following City Council approval of his new job Monday.

The 29-year veteran of the Cedar Falls’ police force has been in a supervisory role for 19 years and was its assistant chief. He has also been serving as interim chief since first being appointed to the role by the council in January. Public Safety Director Jeff Olson resigned from his police chief duties in December.

The appointment was approved 5-1 with council member Dave Sires dissenting. New council member Kelly Dunn, in her first meeting, abstained from voting.

“With my recent election I do have a topic that could be a conflict of interest,” said Dunn, who won an Aug. 4 runoff election for an at-large seat on the council. “I appreciate Assistant Chief Berte, and I just want to thank you for the recommendation. I feel like our city’s in good hands with him.”

She received $375 in campaign contributions from Berte and his family members in March. Dunn told The Courier prior to the election that was causing her to consider abstaining from the vote for police chief if she was elected and Berte was recommended. Days after the election, Mayor Rob Green publicized his recommended appointment of Berte for the job.