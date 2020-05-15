WATCH NOW: Contractors moving quickly in University Avenue rebuild

WATERLOO — Road contractors are moving quickly to complete the final phase of the University Avenue reconstruction project.
Good weather and a traffic-free construction zone have allowed Peterson Contractors Inc. to stay ahead of schedule on the $14.4 million contract to rebuild University from near Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63.
While PCI has two years to finish the work, which started this spring, most of the heavy lifting could be done in 2020 if Mother Nature continues to cooperate.
“As long as the weather continues to hold out … they’re targeting to get mainline paving done this year,” said Michelle Sweeney, project manager for the AECOM engineering firm. “That means everything from Highway 63 all the way over the the Phase I limit (near Ansborough).”
Crews have removed the six lanes of crumbling pavement from Knoll Avenue to U.S. 63 and were dismantling an old railroad bridge that crosses over the Sergeant Road recreational trail. They will be putting back four lanes of pavement, replacing the bridge with a box culvert, and building a trailhead and parking lot south of the culvert.
Sweeney noted the project also lowers the grade of the roadway by 12 to 15 feet, with the excess dirt being spread on the former tree dump site.
“It’s going to look substantially different,” she said. “When you’re at Fletcher (Avenue) and you look to 63, you used to see the old railroad bridge. That’s all getting cut down and you’ll be able to see all the way to 63 now.”
Crews are also preparing to pave a roundabout at University and Fletcher, the only such intersection included on Waterloo’s three-mile stretch of University. That roundabout should open in about two months, which will allow PCI to pave the roadway to the west.
The overall $30 million reconstruction of University Avenue in Waterloo was done in three phases, all by PCI.
Work on the first phase, between Ansborough and Greenhill Road, is essentially done. Contractors were finishing up median plantings and installing bus stop shelters this week.
The second phase, from Greenhill west to the Cedar Falls city limits at Midway Drive, is in its second year of work. Crews are installing a water main under Greenhill Road now. That phase is expected to wrap up this fall.
Some of the bridge monuments and enhancements on the Greenhill Road bridge are part of the phase 3 contract and may not be completed until 2021. But paving along the full length of University is expected to be completed this year.
Waterloo is funding the bulk of the project with funds from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Water and sewer funds are covering work related to those utilities, and the Black Hawk County Gaming Association provided a grant to cover some of the more decorative features.
Renderings from Phase 3 of the University Avenue construction project:
University and Fletcher roundabout
University and Fletcher roundabout at night
University Avenue bridge at Greenhill
University Avenue at Greenhill night
University at Greenhill eastbound
University at Greenhill eastbound night
University and Falls Avenue marker
University and Falls Avenue at night
University bridge over Black Hawk Creek
University at Greenhill southbound
University and Greenhill southbound night
