WATCH NOW: Contractors moving quickly in University Avenue rebuild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Road contractors are moving quickly to complete the final phase of the University Avenue reconstruction project.

Good weather and a traffic-free construction zone have allowed Peterson Contractors Inc. to stay ahead of schedule on the $14.4 million contract to rebuild University from near Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63.

While PCI has two years to finish the work, which started this spring, most of the heavy lifting could be done in 2020 if Mother Nature continues to cooperate.

“As long as the weather continues to hold out … they’re targeting to get mainline paving done this year,” said Michelle Sweeney, project manager for the AECOM engineering firm. “That means everything from Highway 63 all the way over the the Phase I limit (near Ansborough).”

Crews have removed the six lanes of crumbling pavement from Knoll Avenue to U.S. 63 and were dismantling an old railroad bridge that crosses over the Sergeant Road recreational trail. They will be putting back four lanes of pavement, replacing the bridge with a box culvert, and building a trailhead and parking lot south of the culvert.

Sweeney noted the project also lowers the grade of the roadway by 12 to 15 feet, with the excess dirt being spread on the former tree dump site.