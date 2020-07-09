WATCH NOW: Conflict of interest policy raises concerns for Cedar Falls council members

Council member Dave Sires still took issue with some of the implied limits in the policy’s language.

“I think it kind of tramples on our First Amendment rights,” he said. As elected officials who are not employees, “we should be stricken from all of this. We are representatives of the people.”

He moved to strike “elected officials” from the conflict of interest policy, which was seconded by council member Daryl Kruse. Harding then moved to further amend the policy to change references to “city officials” later in the document to “appointed officials,” also seconded by Kruse.

Rogers noted that previously the policy “was a little ambiguous as regards to folks appointed to boards and commissions. (We) wanted to address that to make it explicit on the conflict of interest ideas.”

Elected council members were included because they had already signed the conflict of interest form for many years, said Rogers. “This sort of codifies that.” Other items in the policy that include the council are incorporating state laws which also apply to elected officials.

He explained, “This is the city saying ... it’s important enough to state right here in our personnel policy that we’re going to abide by these state mandates.”