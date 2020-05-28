WATCH NOW: Commission rezones 177 acres in southwest Cedar Falls for new homes

CEDAR FALLS — A proposal to rezone 177 acres for single-family homes near the future site of a new high school received preliminary approval Wednesday.
Echo Development, Brent Dahlstrom and ISG Engineering are planning to develop West Fork Crossing in southwest Cedar Falls east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street. They would build approximately 500 single-unit detached homes on various lot sizes along with roads and other neighborhood infrastructure over seven phases.
The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request to rezone the land to RP planned residential district. The northern 120 acres are zoned R-1 residence district while the remaining 57 acres are zoned A-1 agricultural district. The changes now go to the City Council for final approval.
Karen Howard, the city’s planning and community services manager, noted “the planned residential district allows for that flexibility in size,” enabling home construction with a broader range of purchase prices. On average, the development would have four homes per acre, which qualifies as low density.
Homes would be on lots of 6,000 square feet to a half acre. Most properties in the development would be 6,000 to 10,000 square feet. Lots along Union and West 27th would all have a “double frontage,” or a road on either side of the property, and be at least 150 feet deep.
The property is south of the Lexington Heights neighborhood and a planned New Aldaya Lifescapes development. It is west of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. Howard noted that the developers would connect roads to the existing neighborhood and the future school.
Trails and sidewalks are included in the proposal as are six storm water detention basins and a centrally located park. Phasing of the development is intended to ensure major east-west and north-south road connections develop first to provide good traffic circulation.
“Those multiple routes will avoid overburdening any one street,” said Howard. As the streets are developed, local residents will have “three much shorter routes” to the high school than they would on existing roads. “This will be good connectivity to that major destination in the neighborhood.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning without discussion. The item had come before the panel previously on May 13, though, when two area residents had a number of questions about the proposal.
The rezoning and a development agreement will come before the council following a public hearing.
