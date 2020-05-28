WATCH NOW: Commission rezones 177 acres in southwest Cedar Falls for new homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — A proposal to rezone 177 acres for single-family homes near the future site of a new high school received preliminary approval Wednesday.

Echo Development, Brent Dahlstrom and ISG Engineering are planning to develop West Fork Crossing in southwest Cedar Falls east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street. They would build approximately 500 single-unit detached homes on various lot sizes along with roads and other neighborhood infrastructure over seven phases.

The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request to rezone the land to RP planned residential district. The northern 120 acres are zoned R-1 residence district while the remaining 57 acres are zoned A-1 agricultural district. The changes now go to the City Council for final approval.

Karen Howard, the city’s planning and community services manager, noted “the planned residential district allows for that flexibility in size,” enabling home construction with a broader range of purchase prices. On average, the development would have four homes per acre, which qualifies as low density.