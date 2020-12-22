WATCH NOW: City eyes changing one ways to two ways in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The city’s system of one-way roads in and out of the downtown area may be switched to two-way streets.

During a Monday night meeting, City Council members approved an $89,000 study to look at the possible impact of reworking traffic on Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets.

“We’ve been talking about it for years, and I’m glad to say as mayor we are finally bringing this to the table,” said Mayor Quentin Hart.

The study, which will likely take about six months, was awarded to AECOM Technology Services of Waterloo.

City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the study will look at everything from changing the road signs and street lights to any needed physical changes in the roadways. It will include a traffic analysis and economic considerations, he said.

“They are going to look at traffic counts and delays with traffic as well and possibly how it may improve or not improve access to the businesses,” Knutson said.

It will also consider how the street conversion may help the redevelopment of the Church Row Neighborhood area.

Targeted are the one ways starting at South Barclay Street near East High and pushing through downtown all the way to Six Corners.