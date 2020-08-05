WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls street plan hits detour

Lynette Hackett, St. Patrick principal, said representatives of the school and church were also on board with the new proposal.

“I know this was a long process, we put you through some paces,” she said. Hackett praised the designated drop-off areas, noted there is currently nothing like that on Seventh Street.

“These spots will be much appreciated,” she said for school drop-offs and church parking.

The proposal would have converted a stoplight at Seventh Street to a four-way stop sign with flashing lights that could be timed for certain parts of the day. Other stop signs at Sixth, 12th and 18th streets would remain with changes accounting for the two-way conversion.

Wicke noted that Washington’s one-way was formerly the opposite of State Street, which had since been changed to two-way. He said speeding vehicles have been a concern on the corridor, as well as people heading the wrong way.

Sires insisted, though, that the one-way street has worked well for many decades.

“To me, it doesn’t seem like it makes any sense to make it a two-way,” he said, suggesting it would double the traffic. “My biggest concern is I want the children safe.”