WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls mayor, police chief finalists talk in virtual meet-and-greet

For Howard, strengthening community engagement directly ties into controversial department changes that allow public safety officers to serve in either a police or fire capacity.

"I think we need to work on our communication campaign with the department, let people see what we are," he said. "We are still a very effective law enforcement agency along with the fire agency, and there's a lot of miscommunication out there about the program we have going on."

Initially, Howard was "absolutely against" a combined public safety department.

"I was allowed to go on a couple different site visitations. And then I was given the objectives of the program," he said.

Those included increasing police and firefighter numbers while saving money, which "got my attention," said Howard. "Now we need to set goals every year, strategic goals of how we reach these elements so we can show the public where we're going is in their best interest."

All three candidates agreed that, ultimately, police chiefs are accountable to the citizens. But the job requires balancing many interests.

"You're the community's police chief, so really you answer to the community," said Berte. "But at the same time, you're also the leader of the organization."