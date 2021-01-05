WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls human rights panel changes finalized

Having a commission is mandatory for cities of more than 29,000 people under Iowa law. The Cedar Falls panel gets just five to 10 calls per year and an average of one formal complaint annually. Other cities of Cedar Falls' size either hire paid staff to investigate complaints or forward them to the state commission.

In its education role, the commission continues to be tasked with investigating and studying the "existence, character, causes, extent and effects of discrimination" in a host of situations throughout the city. Commissioners will also focus on promoting "equal opportunity in all areas of city government" along with other outreach and advocacy.

E-bikes, trucks

Both of the other ordinances passed with some dissenting council members.

Three classes of electric motor- and throttle-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, will now be permitted on trails for those 14 and older.

Class I is a pedal-assist motorized bike that stops assisting cyclists at 20 miles per hour. Class II bikes are similar, but are equipped with throttles. Class III bikes – similar under Iowa law to mopeds – also are pedal-assisted, and can go up to 28 mph.