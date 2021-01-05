WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls human rights panel changes finalized

CEDAR FALLS — A change that has stirred controversy on the city's Human Rights Commission was made official Monday.
The City Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of ordinance amendments shifting the commission's focus from investigating discrimination complaints by residents to outreach, advocacy and education. Two other ordinances were also finalized – one allowing the use of electric bicycles on recreational trails and the other limiting commercial truck and trailer parking on residential streets.
The human rights panel changes mean that when complaints are made, it will "provide intake assistance" for those individuals and refer their concerns to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission for investigation.
Four of the nine members who make up the Cedar Falls commission have resigned in recent months, largely over their disagreement with the move away from a direct investigation role.
There was no comment at the meeting from the public about the change.
"I just have a question, basically where we go from here," said council member Frank Darrah. "We're kind of redefining or starting to redefine the role of the Human Rights Commission. ...
"Hopefully, the council will be involved with that along with the Human Rights Commission."
Having a commission is mandatory for cities of more than 29,000 people under Iowa law. The Cedar Falls panel gets just five to 10 calls per year and an average of one formal complaint annually. Other cities of Cedar Falls' size either hire paid staff to investigate complaints or forward them to the state commission.
In its education role, the commission continues to be tasked with investigating and studying the "existence, character, causes, extent and effects of discrimination" in a host of situations throughout the city. Commissioners will also focus on promoting "equal opportunity in all areas of city government" along with other outreach and advocacy.
E-bikes, trucks
Both of the other ordinances passed with some dissenting council members.
Three classes of electric motor- and throttle-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, will now be permitted on trails for those 14 and older.
Class I is a pedal-assist motorized bike that stops assisting cyclists at 20 miles per hour. Class II bikes are similar, but are equipped with throttles. Class III bikes – similar under Iowa law to mopeds – also are pedal-assisted, and can go up to 28 mph.
"For public safety, it seems there should be some kind of speed limit assigned to that," resident Jim Skaine told the council during public comment, suggesting 15 mph.
Another resident said the city should focus less on enforcement and more on educating people about trail etiquette. City Administrator Ron Gaines said that is already in the works.
Council member Daryl Kruse said any education efforts should also incorporate safety tips related to bringing pets and small children on the trails.
"I have apprehensions of how this will work out," he added.
The ordinance passed 4-3 with council members Dave Sires, Susan deBuhr and Kruse dissenting.
Commercial trucks and trailers will not be allowed on residential streets unless they are being actively loaded and unloaded or a worker is providing an authorized service. A block is residential if at least half of the structures are permanent residences.
The ordinance passed 6-1 with deBuhr dissenting.