WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls fire chief details efforts with compost blaze

CEDAR FALLS — After city workers contained a brush fire last week at the seasonal compost facility, it was allowed to burn for days due to the size.
The branches, trees and yard waste started burning on the afternoon of July 27. When firefighters fully attacked the blaze Saturday in the 300 block of East Main Street, they poured at least 300,000 gallons of water on it over 10 hours.
Fire Chief John Bostwick told the City Council Monday that the pile of materials was 180 feet by 250 feet wide and 15-20 feet high.
“The pile was very tightly packed and was the result of recent wind and rain storms in the area,” he said. Crews responded quickly to the fire and “over the next 2-1/2 hours firefighters shoveled more than 12,000 gallons of water onto the pile. The effort served to control the fire and extinguish some hot spots in the surrounding piles of mulch and compost.
“The area continued to be monitored throughout Monday night by public works and public safety personnel at regular intervals,” said Bostwick. Monitoring continued during the next few days, with ongoing efforts to extinguish small fires and hot spots. Discussions were underway among department supervisors about the best ways to put out the fire.
The compost facility was closed once the fire started, reopening on Friday.
After testing out spraying a corner of the fire Friday, firefighters started in earnest to extinguish it Saturday.
“Benton Sand and Gravel provided a pump capable of pumping water from Snag Creek, which is about 450 feet away,” said Bostwick, allowing the compost facility to remain open.
“Throughout the operation, approximately 300,000 to 350,000 gallons of water were used through fire hoses, ground monitors and truck-mounted monitors to fully extinguish the fire,” he added. Nine firefighters were on the scene over 10 hours. Two excavators and two end loaders assisted from Benton Sand and Gravel.
Bostwick praised the workers, but council member Mark Miller criticized staff's communication with elected officials.
"I can't express my disappointment enough in this," he said. "I personally didn't hear about it for three days. I believe as council members we deserve to be made aware of what's going on so we can let our constituents know."
PHOTOS: The Falls opens for the season
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.