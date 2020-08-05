WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls fire chief details efforts with compost blaze

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — After city workers contained a brush fire last week at the seasonal compost facility, it was allowed to burn for days due to the size.

The branches, trees and yard waste started burning on the afternoon of July 27. When firefighters fully attacked the blaze Saturday in the 300 block of East Main Street, they poured at least 300,000 gallons of water on it over 10 hours.

Fire Chief John Bostwick told the City Council Monday that the pile of materials was 180 feet by 250 feet wide and 15-20 feet high.

“The pile was very tightly packed and was the result of recent wind and rain storms in the area,” he said. Crews responded quickly to the fire and “over the next 2-1/2 hours firefighters shoveled more than 12,000 gallons of water onto the pile. The effort served to control the fire and extinguish some hot spots in the surrounding piles of mulch and compost.

“The area continued to be monitored throughout Monday night by public works and public safety personnel at regular intervals,” said Bostwick. Monitoring continued during the next few days, with ongoing efforts to extinguish small fires and hot spots. Discussions were underway among department supervisors about the best ways to put out the fire.