WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council votes down public forum changes, plans to discuss issue in work session

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council’s public forum is unchanged – for now – as officials prepare to take a deeper look at a set of proposals.

The council Monday voted down a series of changes to an administrative policy that they had previously reached consensus on in November goal-setting sessions. Among them were moving the forum from the end of the meeting to near the beginning and reducing the time allotment for people to speak from five to three minutes.

A resolution that contained the amendments to the policy was rejected 6-1 by the council. Only Susan deBuhr voted in favor of the changes.

After the council agreed to hold a future work session on the topic, some changes could still be implemented.

Residents who regularly comment in the public forum, addressing the issue prior to the vote, did not appreciate the resolution.

“Are you kidding me?” said Rick Sharp. He questioned why the council doesn’t have two forums, one at the beginning and another at the end. Sharp added that he was “incredulous” about the proposed reduction in time for speakers.

“What are you concerned about or afraid of?” he asked.