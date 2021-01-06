WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council votes down public forum changes, plans to discuss issue in work session

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council’s public forum is unchanged – for now – as officials prepare to take a deeper look at a set of proposals.
The council Monday voted down a series of changes to an administrative policy that they had previously reached consensus on in November goal-setting sessions. Among them were moving the forum from the end of the meeting to near the beginning and reducing the time allotment for people to speak from five to three minutes.
A resolution that contained the amendments to the policy was rejected 6-1 by the council. Only Susan deBuhr voted in favor of the changes.
After the council agreed to hold a future work session on the topic, some changes could still be implemented.
Residents who regularly comment in the public forum, addressing the issue prior to the vote, did not appreciate the resolution.
“Are you kidding me?” said Rick Sharp. He questioned why the council doesn’t have two forums, one at the beginning and another at the end. Sharp added that he was “incredulous” about the proposed reduction in time for speakers.
“What are you concerned about or afraid of?” he asked.
“I think part of the three minute thing is efficiency,” said Councilman Simon Harding, noting other city councils have similar speaker limits.
Councilman Daryl Kruse also defended the shortened speaking time.
“The three-minute mark is not set in stone,” he said. Kruse noted the council already “gives wide latitude” to extending the amount of time people can speak.
Councilwoman Susan deBuhr said it made sense to move the forum to the beginning of the meeting because some speakers don’t want to sit through the entire thing. “We have heard a lot of complaints from the public,” she said.
Harding made a motion to maintain the five-minute speaker limit in the end-of-the-meeting forum and add another one at the beginning.
DeBuhr pointed out that there is already plenty of opportunity to comment during meetings.
“At every item we ask for public comment,” she said. “Why do you need (a forum) twice?”
Councilman Mark Miller noted that there are “all sorts of other ways” to address elected officials, and he expressed frustration that some speakers “hijack our meeting when they’re on camera.” Still, he didn’t want to “take away” the transparency of addressing the council during meetings.
Harding withdrew his motion to amend the policy before the vote was taken.
Later in the meeting, he proposed holding the work session. That was approved 6-1 with Miller dissenting. Its date will be set at a later time.