WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council sends development back to zoning commission

CEDAR FALLS — City officials are taking a step back on a proposed housing subdivision following a disagreement with the developer.
The City Council on Monday approved referring the West Fork Crossing development to the Planning and Zoning Commission for further review and discussion.
Echo Development, Brent Dahlstrom and ISG Engineering proposed developing the 177 acres in southwest Cedar Falls east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street. Approximately 500 single-family homes were to be built there on various lot sizes along with roads and other neighborhood infrastructure over seven phases. Developers were seeking to change the zoning so the entire parcel was RP planned residential district.
It was the third meeting at which the council had continued a public hearing on the project after the developers voiced concern with a condition for completion of a north-south road. "Since the timing of that street corridor was an important topic at the Planning and Zoning Commission," said Karen Howard, Cedar Falls' planning and community services manager, she recommended sending the matter back.
The condition called for a continuous road to be completed throughout the development by the fall of 2025. That is one year after a new Cedar Falls High School is expected to open on land adjacent to the southeast corner of the development along West 27th Street. Officials anticipate the school will increase traffic congestion in the partially completed neighborhood.
Mike Goyen, a Union Road homeowner who will be next to the development, raised traffic issues over Wild Horse Drive serving as the main access off his street through the first three phases of construction. He was also concerned about being next to 12 neighbors because of his long lot and later hooking into the sewer system. "I'd kind of like to have some idea how much will I spend," said Goyen, who was referred to city staff.
Council member Daryl Kruse proposed a different residential zoning – R2 – for the property, suggesting it would allow for everything the developer wanted to do in the RP district.
In other business, the council approved:
- A professional services agreement not to exceed $312,200 with Snyder & Associates for phase two of the Downtown Streetscape. The overall project is budgeted at $7.28 million.
- A $29,702 change order for the Campus Street box culvert project for additional material placed around it after Peterson Contractors Inc. made an emergency repair of the sanitary sewer underneath. That boosted the total cost to $402,298 -- $84,740 above the original contract amount, with $67,071 related to the emergency repair. The project is being paid for through the storm water fund.
- Selling 21,995 square feet of public right-of-way at Prairie Parkway and Prairie View Road to Western Home Services. The company, which operates Western Home Communities, offered a fair market value price of $26,407 for the land.
- A code of ordinances amendment to establish a city human resources division and a job classification for the position of human resources manager.
- The plans, specifications and $31,060 cost estimate for the 2020 zone three sidewalk assessment project on 87 properties.
- A three-year agreement with the Cedar Bend Humane Society including a 2.9% boost in fees for housing of animals, which are picked up in Cedar Falls by Waterloo Animal Control. The city will pay $90 per domestic animal or sick/injured wildlife delivered to humane society facilities. It will pay $51 for each feral cat delivered to the facilities.
Cedar Falls City Council at-large seat runoff election
Cedar Falls City Council at-large seat runoff election
LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn are competing for an at-large seat on the Cedar Falls City Council in the Aug. 4, 2020, election. Here's a look at stories The Courier has done on the race.
After witnessing what she called a “crazy” vote on public safety officers, LeaAnn Saul announced Friday afternoon she was officially running f…
A health care professional running for an at-large City Council seat wants to mend the rift that has emerged in the community.
LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn are heading to an Aug. 4 runoff election after coming out on top Tuesday in a five-candidate field for an at-large …
Candidates seeking an at-large City Council seat were questioned Monday during a forum on a host of topics from COVID-19 to climate change and…
A City Council candidate is defending her right to hold opinions on “national political issues” that others may not agree with and which she c…
LeaAnn Saul is making amends for some mistakes on a campaign mailing she recently sent out.
Candidates LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn, who are competing for an at-large seat on the Cedar Falls City Council, weighed in on recent issues tha…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.