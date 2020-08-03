WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council sends development back to zoning commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — City officials are taking a step back on a proposed housing subdivision following a disagreement with the developer.

The City Council on Monday approved referring the West Fork Crossing development to the Planning and Zoning Commission for further review and discussion.

Echo Development, Brent Dahlstrom and ISG Engineering proposed developing the 177 acres in southwest Cedar Falls east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street. Approximately 500 single-family homes were to be built there on various lot sizes along with roads and other neighborhood infrastructure over seven phases. Developers were seeking to change the zoning so the entire parcel was RP planned residential district.

It was the third meeting at which the council had continued a public hearing on the project after the developers voiced concern with a condition for completion of a north-south road. "Since the timing of that street corridor was an important topic at the Planning and Zoning Commission," said Karen Howard, Cedar Falls' planning and community services manager, she recommended sending the matter back.