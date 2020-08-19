WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council puts off deciding on mask mandate during special meeting

A total of 17 community members weighed in on the issue during public comment, voicing both support and opposition. A number of business owners who said many of their customers and employees wear masks in their stores were among those opposing the mandate.

“I’m not anti-mask, I’m anti- telling people what to do,” said Jenny Bagenstos, owner of downtown business Here’s What’s Poppin’. “I want all people to come in and feel welcome.”

Catherine Zeman, a professor of environmental health science at the University of Northern Iowa, supported the resolution. She noted that COVID-19 has become the “third leading cause of death in our country” during the past six months.

While the World Health Organization recommends a virus testing positivity rate of under 5% for two weeks before relaxing restrictions, “we’re at 9(%) or a little higher today” in Black Hawk County, she said. “So, I think for a short period of time ... this is something we should consider doing.”

Black Hawk County’s public health department is working on a potential county-wide mask mandate, and director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye was invited to address the council. She downplayed the enforcement aspect of a mandate in her comments.