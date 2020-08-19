WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council puts off deciding on mask mandate during special meeting

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Wednesday put on hold a mask mandate that was patterned after one adopted this week in Waterloo.
Council members voted 6-1 to indefinitely postpone the resolution during the special meeting following two hours of discussion and public comment. Council member Kelly Dunn, a registered nurse, dissented.
“For me, this is a public health issue and we need to treat it as such,” she said. Wearing masks or other face coverings is intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
But other council members voiced concern with enforcement of the resolution and how it would impact businesses, as some store owners called on them to vote it down. The measure would have required wearing a face covering indoors, with some exceptions, and outside if it wasn’t possible to keep a six-foot distance from others.
“If there’s no way to enforce this resolution ... what’s the point?” asked council member Simon Harding, who noted that he regularly wears a mask in public.
The special meeting was requested through the council’s referral process at the end of Monday’s regular council meeting. The Waterloo City Council had approved its resolution earlier in the evening and the majority of the Cedar Falls council agreed to hold the special meeting to discuss a similar mandate.
A total of 17 community members weighed in on the issue during public comment, voicing both support and opposition. A number of business owners who said many of their customers and employees wear masks in their stores were among those opposing the mandate.
“I’m not anti-mask, I’m anti- telling people what to do,” said Jenny Bagenstos, owner of downtown business Here’s What’s Poppin’. “I want all people to come in and feel welcome.”
Catherine Zeman, a professor of environmental health science at the University of Northern Iowa, supported the resolution. She noted that COVID-19 has become the “third leading cause of death in our country” during the past six months.
While the World Health Organization recommends a virus testing positivity rate of under 5% for two weeks before relaxing restrictions, “we’re at 9(%) or a little higher today” in Black Hawk County, she said. “So, I think for a short period of time ... this is something we should consider doing.”
Black Hawk County’s public health department is working on a potential county-wide mask mandate, and director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye was invited to address the council. She downplayed the enforcement aspect of a mandate in her comments.
“I think one of the things that we have to take into account, it’s more along the line of education and compliance,” she said, which a mandate helps to accomplish. “Having that universal message is going to be key.”
That provides space for public safety officials to participate in an educational push. “I’m not expecting law enforcement to be going out and ticketing,” said Cisse-Egbuonye.
Some council members liked the idea of a focus on educating the public, but were sensitive to residents concerns with a mandate. Several suggested modifying the resolution’s language to a recommendation. An amendment was put forward and seconded.
Council member Mark Miller said it was “important for governmental agencies to have conversations” on the topic, but added he was not ready to mandate masks.
“I think a strong recommendation is the best way to go right now,” he said. “Ultimately, I don’t want to put more strain on businesses.”
Cisse-Egbuonye suggested that recommending masks would cause confusion. “Maybe there needs to be more discussion around language, because I don’t think it’s going to move the needle,” she said.
After further discussion, the motion to amend the original resolution was withdrawn. Council members were advised by the city attorney if they didn’t want to act now but but still have the option to revisit a mandate later, they should indefinitely postpone the resolution.
