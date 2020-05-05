WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council member raises concerns over roundabout in grant application

CEDAR FALLS — An application for road construction funds is raising concerns for some that the money could obligate the city to build a roundabout at an intersection.
The City Council Monday approved submitting the application for $500,000 from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s traffic safety improvement program in a 6-1 vote. Council member Dave Sires dissented.
The application notes city officials propose constructing a dual-lane roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill and South Main Street, as recommended in a 2018 traffic study. Total project cost is estimated at $2.47 million.
“If we go for this grant, does that lock us into having roundabouts?” asked Sires.
“The quick answer is no,” said Chase Schrage, director of public works. But he noted if the funds are granted, they can only be used for purposes outlined in the application. Furthermore, “if it was a signal, we wouldn’t be eligible for the grant.”
Several audience members also raised concerns the decision is already set to build a roundabout.
Plans are underway to build a different roundabout on the road at the intersection with Cedar Heights Drive this year. That intersection was also part of the Greenhill corridor study.
Council member Mark Miller said the traffic study “sets the course for this” project. Still, he added, submitting the application is one of the “baby steps” along the way to deciding on how reconstruct the intersection.
The study, as highlighted in the application, notes a “rising trend in crashes” and their severity during recent years at the intersection. It suggests a roundabout will improve driver safety.
City Administrator Ron Gaines pointed to the money already invested in the study and its conclusions, but acknowledged a different decision could still be made on the intersection’s design.
“The point of no return could be when you accept the (construction) bid,” he said.
Grant awards are expected to be made in December with bids on the project sought next February. Construction would start a year from now and be complete in October 2021.
