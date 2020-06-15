WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council gives OK to develop ramp agreement

Rebate funds would be used to pay for the ramp with an extension in the length of the agreement but no further liability for taxpayers. The city would have a 20-year lease with options of buying the ramp at any time and extending the lease twice.

As part of the deal, the plaza at State and Second streets would be transferred back to the city after construction is completed this month.

“How much would it cost us to not go this route?” asked council member Simon Harding.

Sheetz said Cedar Falls could allow the River Place agreement to expire in 2027 and have a stand-alone developer building the parking ramp. But she noted the city’s standard policy is a five-year 100% rebate on increased value. Officials only deviated from that for River Place because of the size and scope of the project.

“If it were stand-alone, it would not pay for itself,” said Sheetz, because the development wouldn’t recoup the costs in five years.

Ron Gaines, city administrator, noted that “if we got this route there will be a division of the city dedicated to parking.”