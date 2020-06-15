WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council gives OK to develop ramp agreement

CEDAR FALLS — City staff got a green light Monday to continue exploring construction of a ramp downtown and moving to a pay system for all on- and off-street parking.
During their committee of the whole meeting, City Council members did not object to amending a development agreement with Eagle View Partners for the possible parking ramp at State and Third streets.
The proposed public-private partnership calls for building a three-level ramp at 123 E. Third St. and 305 State St. that would also have 6,000 square feet of first-floor retail space for three to four businesses. The project could add 90-100 parking spaces downtown. Under the proposal, the city would move to systemwide paid parking to fund ramp operations.
“There are obviously a lot of details we’ll have to go through to develop this,” Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Cedar Falls’ director of community development, told the council. “Before we’re really spending any funds that way or staff time, we wanted to have this check with the council.”
Sheetz noted that utilizing a public-private partnership to build a ramp was recommended in a 2018 parking study, as was all-paid parking.
“The study indicated in some areas we are nearing capacity (for parking),” she said. “Parking ramps are very expensive. They are expensive to provide, but they are also expensive to operate and maintain long term.”
Currently, downtown has a mix of limited time free on-street parking and long-term pay lots. It also has agreements with business lots to provide public parking at night and on weekends.
Staff will acquire a letter of support on the proposed parking system changes from Community Main Street, as well, before moving ahead.
Eagle View Partners, already involved in the River Place development largely along State Street, would construct the estimated $5.6 million parking ramp and storefronts by Dec. 31, 2022. The ramp portion would be leased for $1 annually to the city, which would cover costs related to operating it. The company’s existing development agreement began in 2012 and was to last 15 years, until 2027.
“There’s 400 new people that live and work in downtown because of River Place,” said developer Mark Kittrell, Eagle View chief executive officer. “Parking’s been a discussion, I think everybody knows, as long as we’ve been working downtown and we’re pleased to present a solution.”
Throughout the agreement period, Eagle View Partners is to receive a tax rebate on the increased valuation on the properties, which amounts to $37 million. Currently, five buildings, related parking and a plaza are part of the development.
“The agreement was a tax rebate on increased valuation up to 100% for 15 years up to $15 million,” said Sheetz. Between 2016 and 2019, the annual rebates have totaled “just a little over $600,000” annually for a total of $5.4 million. “So, there is some capacity there.”
Rebate funds would be used to pay for the ramp with an extension in the length of the agreement but no further liability for taxpayers. The city would have a 20-year lease with options of buying the ramp at any time and extending the lease twice.
As part of the deal, the plaza at State and Second streets would be transferred back to the city after construction is completed this month.
“How much would it cost us to not go this route?” asked council member Simon Harding.
Sheetz said Cedar Falls could allow the River Place agreement to expire in 2027 and have a stand-alone developer building the parking ramp. But she noted the city’s standard policy is a five-year 100% rebate on increased value. Officials only deviated from that for River Place because of the size and scope of the project.
“If it were stand-alone, it would not pay for itself,” said Sheetz, because the development wouldn’t recoup the costs in five years.
Ron Gaines, city administrator, noted that “if we got this route there will be a division of the city dedicated to parking.”
That raised concerns for council member Nick Taiber, who would prefer to see a parking authority separate from the city. He suggested Community Main Street would be the appropriate entity for such a role. Taiber also raised concerns about enough demand for parking spaces if a ramp was added.
Kittrell said there are a couple of “unmet needs for parking downtown,” including for workers who will be based in a nearby new building being constructed along Main Street. Among those are secure permit parking that could be provided in the ramp.
“All of those people have expressed interest in a permit parking situation,” he said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.