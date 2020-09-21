WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves tax incentives for new development

CEDAR FALLS — A number of development incentives were approved Monday by the City Council.
Three companies that recently built industrial use warehouse and office facilities received five-year partial property tax exemptions in unanimous council votes. The exemptions start out at 75% of the annual city property tax bill in the first year and gradually drop to 15% by the fifth year. Buildings were constructed on land given to the companies by the city.
One is a 10,000-square-foot building at 1325 Rail Way in the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park constructed by Owen 5 LLC and valued at $1.2 million. The building houses K Cunningham Construction.
The other two are located in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Tjaden Properties LLC constructed the 19,050-square-foot Air King Filtration building at 2800 Technology Parkway, which has a value of $1.3 million. Zuidberg NA LLC built its 30,000-square-foot facility at 2700 Capital Way, which has a $2.75 million value.
Owen 5 will be exempted from paying $80,516 over five years based on the current fiscal year’s tax bill of $35,785. The exemption will total $87,226 for Tjaden Properties based on this year’s $38,767 bill. Zuidberg, with an $82,007 bill this year, will receive a $184,516 exemption over five years.
“The tax abatement is only for the building and the improvements on the land,” said Shane Graham, the city’s economic development coordinator. He noted that it is a 45% average tax abatement over five years.
In a 6-1 vote, the council approved a development agreement with Panther Builders LLC that will provide five years of tax rebates. The agreement is for the company’s 3,500-square-foot office building at 616 Clay St., completed in July 2019.
The property, located within the Downtown Urban Renewal Area, is eligible for development incentives based on the tax increase generated by the new building, which has an assessed value of $501,320. Between 2022 and 2026, the company can receive a maximum tax rebate of $70,000. Annually, Graham said, those rebates will total about $14,000.
In other business, the council approved:
- The third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 20 acres of agricultural land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive to public district. The land is part of a nearly 70-acre plot where a new high school will be built.
- A proposal to restore the facade of the Blue Room Lounge, at 201 Main St., to features the building had in the 1950s. The two-story National Bank building was constructed in 1890.
- Submitting an application for $373,750 in community development block grant funding made available through the federal CARES Act because of the coronavirus pandemic. The city has proposed using $281,182 for neighborhood recreational amenities and $88,250 to support service agencies. At least 70% of the funds must be targeted at people and areas in the low- to moderate-income range.
- A series of contracts including $277,914 with Boulder Contracting of Grundy Center for the 2020 street patching project, $106,611 with Peterson Contractors of Reinbeck for the Mandalay slope stabilization project and $38,899 with Feldman Concrete of Dyersville for the 2020 sidewalk assessment project.
- The nomination of University of Northern Iowa student Jordan Peterson as student liaison to the City Council.
