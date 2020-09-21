WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves tax incentives for new development

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A number of development incentives were approved Monday by the City Council.

Three companies that recently built industrial use warehouse and office facilities received five-year partial property tax exemptions in unanimous council votes. The exemptions start out at 75% of the annual city property tax bill in the first year and gradually drop to 15% by the fifth year. Buildings were constructed on land given to the companies by the city.

One is a 10,000-square-foot building at 1325 Rail Way in the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park constructed by Owen 5 LLC and valued at $1.2 million. The building houses K Cunningham Construction.

The other two are located in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Tjaden Properties LLC constructed the 19,050-square-foot Air King Filtration building at 2800 Technology Parkway, which has a value of $1.3 million. Zuidberg NA LLC built its 30,000-square-foot facility at 2700 Capital Way, which has a $2.75 million value.

Owen 5 will be exempted from paying $80,516 over five years based on the current fiscal year’s tax bill of $35,785. The exemption will total $87,226 for Tjaden Properties based on this year’s $38,767 bill. Zuidberg, with an $82,007 bill this year, will receive a $184,516 exemption over five years.