WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves future sale of $3.5 million in loan notes

CEDAR FALLS — The city will sell $3.5 million in general obligation capital loan notes to help fund a series of infrastructure expenses and equipment purchases.
The City Council approved issuing $2.8 million worth of loan notes grouped into what were called “essential corporate purpose” costs. The remaining $700,000 to be issued is for “general corporate purpose” projects. Both were approved in 6-1 votes with council member Dave Sires dissenting.
After receiving bids, the loans notes will be sold June 15. Funds will be spent during fiscal year 2020, which is underway, and fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1. The loan notes will be repaid with interest using property tax dollars.
“Since we’re kind of in troubled times right now, it would be nice if we could cut some things out and be more conservative,” Sires suggested, voicing his objection to the sales.
Jennifer Rodenbeck, Cedar Falls’ director of finance and business operations, noted that city staff two weeks earlier had detailed anticipated revenue shortfalls with the council related to the coronavirus pandemic. They talked about a number of projects that needed to be pushed back or find other funding sources as a result.
“We purposely try to sell bonds every other year so we can keep our property taxes stable, so we don’t have these peaks and valleys,” she explained. In addition, she said, interest rates may be low, making it a good time to sell the loan notes. Officials are projecting rates around 1.6% compared to about 2.8% in past years.
Resident Jim Skaine objected to the limited information on the list of projects included in the memo that was part of the council information packet.
“It’s not even clear what it’s all used for,” he said. “It seems to me that there’s a lot of money being appropriated for indistinct purposes.”
Several council members defended the process, noting that information is available from city staff and online. Items included in the lists are part of the city’s capital improvements program approved earlier in the year and some have come to the council previously for approval.
Among the 14 projects on the $2.8 million list are $735,000 for the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction, $130,000 for Center Street improvements, $290,000 for Greenhill Road and South Main Street intersection construction, and $90,000 for the West First Street reconstruction. There is $245,000 in sidewalk work on five separate projects and a $520,000 box culvert installation on Olive Street. Equipment replacement includes $200,000 for a fire truck, $40,000 for fire division bunker gear, and $40,000 for network camera installation and maintenance.
Four projects are part of the $700,000 list. Those include $165,000 for a South Main Street trail parking lot, $40,000 for trail infrastructure oversizing, $120,000 for annual street repair program amenities and $273,000 for phase two construction of the Union Road trail.
Later in the meeting, the council unanimously approved a $300,000 surface transportation block grant agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the Union Road trail project, which has an estimated cost of $550,000. The 10-foot-wide recreation trail will run between 12th and 27th streets.
Before the vote, Sires said a city engineer had “threatened” to locate the trail on the edge of or through the middle of property he owns along Union Road. Mayor Rob Green and council member Nick Taiber came to the staff member’s defense and called Sires’ comments inappropriate. Sires noted he is “for the trail” and voted to approve the agreement.
Gallery: Coronavirus impacts meat industry thoughout Midwest
051520bp-tyson-rally-1
051520bp-tyson-rally-2
051520bp-tyson-rally-3
Meat locker
051720-blm-loc-2grocer
051720-blm-loc-2locker
051720-blm-loc-9locker
051720-blm-loc-8locker
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-002
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-003
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-005
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-010
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-003
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-004
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-005
05172020-blm-loc-1meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-1meattitus
05172020-blm-loc-2meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-2meattitus
Virus Outbreak Slaughterhouse Cities
Cobb_Seth 1 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 2 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Rogan_GreenBay_4.jpg
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ORDER-KEEPS-MEATPACKING-PLANTS-3-TB.jpg
Gallery
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
tyson-waterloo-pig-sign
050620bp-tysons-tour-2
050620bp-tysons-tour-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.