WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves future sale of $3.5 million in loan notes

CEDAR FALLS — The city will sell $3.5 million in general obligation capital loan notes to help fund a series of infrastructure expenses and equipment purchases.

The City Council approved issuing $2.8 million worth of loan notes grouped into what were called “essential corporate purpose” costs. The remaining $700,000 to be issued is for “general corporate purpose” projects. Both were approved in 6-1 votes with council member Dave Sires dissenting.

After receiving bids, the loans notes will be sold June 15. Funds will be spent during fiscal year 2020, which is underway, and fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1. The loan notes will be repaid with interest using property tax dollars.

“Since we’re kind of in troubled times right now, it would be nice if we could cut some things out and be more conservative,” Sires suggested, voicing his objection to the sales.

Jennifer Rodenbeck, Cedar Falls’ director of finance and business operations, noted that city staff two weeks earlier had detailed anticipated revenue shortfalls with the council related to the coronavirus pandemic. They talked about a number of projects that needed to be pushed back or find other funding sources as a result.