WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves five-year $328 million capital improvements plan in 6-1 vote

CEDAR FALLS — A document guiding capital improvements during the next five years was approved Monday by the City Council in a 6-1 vote.

The 2021-2026 capital improvements program details infrastructure and quality of life projects across Cedar Falls with an estimated cost of $328.02 million.

“The CIP is a planning document,” emphasized Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations. “The only funding that gets authorized is the fiscal year ‘22 column.”

Projects for that upcoming fiscal year, starting July 1, will be included in the budget approved by the council this spring.

Council member Dave Sires cast the dissenting vote.

“I have a problem with blanket OK’ing $328 million over the next five years,” he said, suggesting projects should be discussed more in the council’s annual goal-setting sessions.

Other council members said the process works as it should.

“Probably three-fourths of these projects on this list have been there for three to four years,” said council member Mark Miller. “I think it’s very intentional and very well done.”

