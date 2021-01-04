WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves five-year $328 million capital improvements plan in 6-1 vote

CEDAR FALLS — A document guiding capital improvements during the next five years was approved Monday by the City Council in a 6-1 vote.
The 2021-2026 capital improvements program details infrastructure and quality of life projects across Cedar Falls with an estimated cost of $328.02 million.
“The CIP is a planning document,” emphasized Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations. “The only funding that gets authorized is the fiscal year ‘22 column.”
Projects for that upcoming fiscal year, starting July 1, will be included in the budget approved by the council this spring.
Council member Dave Sires cast the dissenting vote.
“I have a problem with blanket OK’ing $328 million over the next five years,” he said, suggesting projects should be discussed more in the council’s annual goal-setting sessions.
Other council members said the process works as it should.
“Probably three-fourths of these projects on this list have been there for three to four years,” said council member Mark Miller. “I think it’s very intentional and very well done.”
Individual project proposals would still have to go through the council approval process to move forward and be funded. Approximately 50 different funding sources are laid out in the document to pay for the 212 projects.
“Our goal with the CIP is to try and minimize the impact on property taxes,” said Rodenbeck.
Revenue bonds account for nearly one-third of the funding at 30.51%. General obligation bonds, typically repaid with property tax dollars, account for another 3.45% of funding.
Intergovernmental revenue makes up just over 28% of the funding while the capital project fund is less than 1%. The remainder – just over 37% – comes from other revenues and funds.
In other business, the council approved:
- Establishing the downtown self-supported municipal improvement district’s extra levy for retail business owners at $3.89 per $1,000 of net taxable property value during the next year. The money raised provides funding for Cedar Falls Community Main Street.
- Mayor Rob Green’s appointment of council member Simon Harding as mayor pro tempore for the next year, replacing council member Frank Darrah.
- Setting a public hearing for Jan. 19 on a proposed alternate use of Community Development Block Grant funds the city received in April under the federal CARES Act in response to COVID-19. The city planned to use a portion of the funds for playground equipment and expansion, but that was not an eligible expense.
Photos: Winter frost