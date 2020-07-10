WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves development agreement for CB&T project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A downtown bank will receive $140,000 in tax rebates on its property for five years after constructing a new building.

A new Community Bank & Trust building will be constructed at 312 W. First St. once the existing facility, a former fast-food restaurant, is demolished. The new bank is expected to be completed by December.

The City Council this week approved a private development agreement with the bank that makes it eligible for the tax rebates. Under the downtown urban renewal plan, the project could receive a rebate covering 100% of the tax increment from the property’s increased value. A minimum valuation increase of $200,000 is needed to receive the rebates.

Total anticipated investment in the property is estimated at “approximately $1 million to $1.5 million,” said Shane Graham, Cedar Falls’ economic development coordinator. The new building is expected to be assessed at about $1 million.

“They would pay their taxes in full,” said Graham. Rebates would then be received between June 1, 2023, and June 1, 2027, based on actual value added to the building. Using the $1 million value, the maximum amount of annual tax rebates would not exceed $140,000.

The agreement follows council approval of a site plan for the new building last month.