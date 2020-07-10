WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council approves development agreement for CB&T project

CEDAR FALLS — A downtown bank will receive $140,000 in tax rebates on its property for five years after constructing a new building.
A new Community Bank & Trust building will be constructed at 312 W. First St. once the existing facility, a former fast-food restaurant, is demolished. The new bank is expected to be completed by December.
The City Council this week approved a private development agreement with the bank that makes it eligible for the tax rebates. Under the downtown urban renewal plan, the project could receive a rebate covering 100% of the tax increment from the property’s increased value. A minimum valuation increase of $200,000 is needed to receive the rebates.
Total anticipated investment in the property is estimated at “approximately $1 million to $1.5 million,” said Shane Graham, Cedar Falls’ economic development coordinator. The new building is expected to be assessed at about $1 million.
“They would pay their taxes in full,” said Graham. Rebates would then be received between June 1, 2023, and June 1, 2027, based on actual value added to the building. Using the $1 million value, the maximum amount of annual tax rebates would not exceed $140,000.
The agreement follows council approval of a site plan for the new building last month.
In other development news, the council approved:
A revised site plan for construction of a convenience store and automobile service station next to a Dairy Queen restaurant at the northeast corner of West Ridgeway Avenue and Hudson Road. The change reduces the size of a landscape island located near a canopy over the gas pumps.
Preliminary and final plats for an addition to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, and a site plan for expansion of the parking lot. The church is merging the lot where the building is located with two adjacent lots that have since been acquired to create a single 5.91 acre parcel.
Final residential plats for Prairie Winds fifth addition and Pheasant Hollow seventh addition. The Prairie Winds addition includes 27 lots on 11.14 acres at the west end of Vera Way and Flynn Drive. The Pheasant Hollow addition will subdivide a 14-acre parcel to develop 18 new single-unit lots.
