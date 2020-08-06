WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council allocates CARES Act dollars to assist low-income residents

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council this week allocated additional funds to the food bank and authorized reopening its waiting list for Section 8 vouchers.
Those actions, approved without disccussion, related to receiving extra federal community development block grant dollars due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials also authorized continuing a contract for the next year with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments that provides administrative support for block grant dollars.
An amended annual action plan calls for the city to use 20% of the $160,662 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds it received to support service agency activities during the pandemic. The city contacted agencies about proposals for the $32,132. It only got a response from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which will receive its requested $20,000 in additional funding.
Section 8, or the Housing Choice Voucher, is a program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that assists very low-income families, the elderly and disabled in affording a place to live through the private market.
A year ago, the waiting list was closed to applicants so the city could focus staff resources on those already signed up. There are now 56 applicants on the list, with only 18 in the highest preference group — low-income elderly and disabled people along with families who work or live in Cedar Falls. The list will reopen Aug. 31 with CARES Act funds used to update software, providing new options for online applications.
INRCOG will provide general administration plus technical support for such efforts as housing rehabilitation, neighborhood recreation and sidewalk replacement projects. It will receive $31,500 for administrative services and $5,500 per unit of housing rehabilitation support.
With the additional CARES Act funds, the city’s total budget for community development block grant activities during the new fiscal year is $273,111. It’s also carrying over $53,455 from the fiscal year just ending for neighborhood accessibility improvements.
