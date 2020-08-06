WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls council allocates CARES Act dollars to assist low-income residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council this week allocated additional funds to the food bank and authorized reopening its waiting list for Section 8 vouchers.

Those actions, approved without disccussion, related to receiving extra federal community development block grant dollars due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials also authorized continuing a contract for the next year with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments that provides administrative support for block grant dollars.

An amended annual action plan calls for the city to use 20% of the $160,662 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds it received to support service agency activities during the pandemic. The city contacted agencies about proposals for the $32,132. It only got a response from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which will receive its requested $20,000 in additional funding.

Section 8, or the Housing Choice Voucher, is a program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that assists very low-income families, the elderly and disabled in affording a place to live through the private market.