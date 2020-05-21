WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls City Council debates hiring pay plan consultant

CEDAR FALLS — Updating a 2-year-old pay plan could help the city retain staff and attract new hires.
“We already have a few positions that we’d maybe like to benchmark,” Jennifer Rodenbeck, Cedar Falls’ director of finance and business operations, told the City Council this week. “We’re not getting an overwhelming amount of applicants for positions.”
She suggested that may be indicative of a need to further refine pay classifications for some city jobs.
But some council members argued that this is not the right time to bring back the consultant, who was first hired to complete a pay plan study in 2017.
The City Council approved the $17,000 professional services agreement with Carlson Dettmann Consulting in a 4-3 vote Monday. Council members Dave Sires, Nick Taiber and Simon Harding dissented.
“I would suggest deferring on this,” said Taiber, proposing a five-year interval between updates.
City officials pointed out, though, that a council organizational goal calls for an update or market analysis of the pay plan every two to three years. Prior to the more extensive 2017 study, which cost $65,000, Cedar Falls had gone many years without a similar analysis of staff pay rates. Rodenbeck said the “outside perspective” brought by the consultant is helpful to the process, as well.
Resident LeaAnn Saul said the coronavirus pandemic situation, which is expected to have a negative impact on city revenues, gave her pause.
“Why would we want to spend $17,000 in this climate?” she asked, suggesting staff could make any needed adjustments. “We spend a lot of money on consultants, and I just don’t think this is a necessity this year.”
Harding worried about undertaking the update in the “possibly unstable times” of the pandemic. That could make the consultant’s results unreliable, he said.
Council member Daryl Kruse disagreed.
“This is exactly when we need to do an assessment of the market. I’m very much in favor of going ahead with this,” he said. Kruse added that he would not favor going to a five-year schedule of updates in the future, either. He was joined by council members Frank Darrah, Susan deBuhr and Mark Miller in voting for the agreement.
In other business, the council approved:
- A $105,800 sidewalk infill project in what John Fitch, a city engineer, said was low to moderate income areas of Cedar Falls. It will include some curb and gutter replacement and installation of pedestrian ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The project will be fully funded by federal Community Development Block Grant funding distributed by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.
- A $192,915 bid from Allied Broadcast Group to replace Cable Channel 15’s Panasonic studio cameras. Funding comes from cable TV revenues.
- The third and final readings of city ordinance amendments prohibiting loitering and putting in place fines for noxious weed and long grass violations.
The council also heard a report from City Administrator Ron Gaines that a Main Street project expected to be $1.4 million short due to coronavirus shutdown-related revenue losses would get that funding made up through INRCOG. The project work, slated for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, would now receive $2.9 million in federal-state dollars with the additional money.
