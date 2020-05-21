WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls City Council debates hiring pay plan consultant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — Updating a 2-year-old pay plan could help the city retain staff and attract new hires.

“We already have a few positions that we’d maybe like to benchmark,” Jennifer Rodenbeck, Cedar Falls’ director of finance and business operations, told the City Council this week. “We’re not getting an overwhelming amount of applicants for positions.”

She suggested that may be indicative of a need to further refine pay classifications for some city jobs.

But some council members argued that this is not the right time to bring back the consultant, who was first hired to complete a pay plan study in 2017.

The City Council approved the $17,000 professional services agreement with Carlson Dettmann Consulting in a 4-3 vote Monday. Council members Dave Sires, Nick Taiber and Simon Harding dissented.

“I would suggest deferring on this,” said Taiber, proposing a five-year interval between updates.