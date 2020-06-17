WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls' bond rating is upgraded as it borrows $3.43 million

“There’s about, like, 17,000-18,000 cities in the United States,” said Burmeister. “So, that puts the city of Cedar Falls with your triple-A rating (in the same category as) right around 1-2% of all cities.”

He noted West Des Moines, Clive and Iowa City are the cities in the state that already had an “Aaa” rating.

“That reduces the cost of borrowing to the city,” Burmeister said. “It encourages investors, particularly in this environment, where the credit worthiness is being deteriorated across the United States for a lot of cities.”

UMB Bank of Kansas City, Mo., was awarded the loan note bid with an interest rate over 10 years of just under 0.93%. The total purchase price was $3.64 million, including a premium of $207,019 paid to the city. Net interest costs will add another $192,453 to the total taxpayer-funded repayment amount.

UMB offered the lowest interest rate of seven companies that submitted bids. Three others were also under 1% with the highest coming in at just under 1.09%. Funds will be spent during the current fiscal year and the next one, starting July 1.