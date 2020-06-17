WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls' bond rating is upgraded as it borrows $3.43 million

CEDAR FALLS — The city has achieved a new level of credit worthiness that puts it in elite company and makes borrowing money less costly.
City Council members voted unanimously Monday to sell $3.43 million in general obligation loan notes to help fund various infrastructure projects and equipment purchases.
“I’m honored to tell you that the city of Cedar Falls has been upgraded to a triple-A rated community,” said financial adviser Jon Burmeister, managing director for Des Moines-based Public Financial Management. “As you guys may know, that’s the highest rating that can be achieved by any entity.”
New York-based Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the city’s rating to the “Aaa” rating from “Aa1,” calling its profile “exceptional” in what Burmeister noted was the first sentence of the credit opinion.
“I’ve never seen the word ‘exceptional’ used in a credit report before, so you should be very proud of that,” he told the council. The report goes on to say: “Robust financial performance has resulted in very strong operating fund balance and liquidity. Fixed costs are low and debt is modest because the city cash finances most of its capital needs.”
The credit rating upgrade sets Cedar Falls apart from most cities across the country.
“There’s about, like, 17,000-18,000 cities in the United States,” said Burmeister. “So, that puts the city of Cedar Falls with your triple-A rating (in the same category as) right around 1-2% of all cities.”
He noted West Des Moines, Clive and Iowa City are the cities in the state that already had an “Aaa” rating.
“That reduces the cost of borrowing to the city,” Burmeister said. “It encourages investors, particularly in this environment, where the credit worthiness is being deteriorated across the United States for a lot of cities.”
UMB Bank of Kansas City, Mo., was awarded the loan note bid with an interest rate over 10 years of just under 0.93%. The total purchase price was $3.64 million, including a premium of $207,019 paid to the city. Net interest costs will add another $192,453 to the total taxpayer-funded repayment amount.
UMB offered the lowest interest rate of seven companies that submitted bids. Three others were also under 1% with the highest coming in at just under 1.09%. Funds will be spent during the current fiscal year and the next one, starting July 1.
The city will use $735,000 of the funds for the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction, $520,000 for the box culvert installation on Olive Street, $290,000 for Greenhill Road and South Main Street intersection construction, $273,000 for phase two construction of the Union Road trail, $245,000 for sidewalk work in five separate projects, $200,000 for a fire truck purchase, $165,000 for a South Main Street trail parking lot, $130,000 for Center Street improvements, $120,000 for annual street repair program amenities and $90,000 for the West First Street reconstruction. Another $40,000 will be spent on each of these projects: fire division bunker gear, network camera installation and maintenance, and trail infrastructure oversizing.
