WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls' Arbors development could add more duplexes than first planned in future phases

CEDAR FALLS — A neighborhood at the southwest edge of the city could have more duplexes than originally planned under a proposal approved this week by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Midwest Development Co. is seeking a preliminary plat amendment to add 39 more lots that would accommodate the two-unit houses along the western and southern edge in future phases of The Arbors subdivision.

The 82-acre subdivision is north of West Viking Road and the undeveloped portion is west of Arbors Drive. The proposed change would increase the overall number of lots in the development from 204 to 243 once the future phases are complete.

It would also increase the subdivision's average dwellings per acre from 2.48 to 2.96, which is still considered low-density residential. New street alignments are part of the proposal, as well.

Shane Graham, the city's economic development coordinator, told the commission that new configuration would mean 52 duplex units among 150 total lots in the development's future phases. The other 98 lots would be for single family homes.

“What this does is it helps spell out where these are going to go," he said. Duplexes were always planned for the development and could have been built on any lots.