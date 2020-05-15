WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls' Arbors development could add more duplexes than first planned in future phases

CEDAR FALLS — A neighborhood at the southwest edge of the city could have more duplexes than originally planned under a proposal approved this week by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Midwest Development Co. is seeking a preliminary plat amendment to add 39 more lots that would accommodate the two-unit houses along the western and southern edge in future phases of The Arbors subdivision.
The 82-acre subdivision is north of West Viking Road and the undeveloped portion is west of Arbors Drive. The proposed change would increase the overall number of lots in the development from 204 to 243 once the future phases are complete.
It would also increase the subdivision's average dwellings per acre from 2.48 to 2.96, which is still considered low-density residential. New street alignments are part of the proposal, as well.
Shane Graham, the city's economic development coordinator, told the commission that new configuration would mean 52 duplex units among 150 total lots in the development's future phases. The other 98 lots would be for single family homes.
“What this does is it helps spell out where these are going to go," he said. Duplexes were always planned for the development and could have been built on any lots.
Creating two distinct properties divided by a "zero lot line" formalizes the ownership of the land under each duplex unit, noted Graham. Based on input from a prior commission meeting, the developer would need to meet a number of requirements, including at least two different house types with one- and two-story models.
“The price point they're looking at there are in the $250,000-$280,000 price range," he said.
Neighborhood resident Amy Rube expressed concern about the change from what she believed would be all single-family homes. She also called for homeowner association rules that wouldn't allow the duplexes to become rental units.
“I very much understand the concern of home owners when they see duplexes," said Kevin Fittro, representing Midwest Development and builder Skogman Homes. He added such restrictions would create a "very hairy situation" legally.
“We're developing and we're selling the homes," he noted. Like current homeowners, "we do not want to see these up as investment properties."
Commissioner Mardy Holst suggested dividing the duplex lots in two would make it more likely each unit is individually purchased and remains owner-occupied rather than rented out. The commission unanimously approved the plat amendment. It must still be approved by the City Council.
The commission also set a public hearing for its May 27 meeting on a proposal to rezone 177 acres east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street for residential development.
Developer Brent Dahlstrom and Echo Development would build single-unit detached homes on various lot sizes. The property is south of a planned New Aldaya Lifescapes development and west of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
