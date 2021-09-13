WATCH NOW: Bremer says no to becoming constitutional county

WAVERLY — While the idea of becoming a “constitutional county” was pretty quickly shot down in Bremer County last week, support for a more narrow, Second Amendment-focused measure at the state level seemed to generate interest.

Gary Shawver, of Wadena, and Mike La Coste, of Waverly, appeared before the Bremer County Board of Supervisors in late August to ask it to consider declaring Bremer a “constitutional county.”

A constitutional county is one that ensures it will neither enact nor enforce any laws that encroach upon the rights of citizens under the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The county’s sheriff becomes the primary enforcer of both, superseding all three branches of federal and state government as necessary.

The idea was clearly not a popular one as every one of the 10 or so residents in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, when the issue was on the agenda for discussion, spoke against it.

Supervisor Tim Neil said 100% of the calls and emails he’d received were against the idea, which he called a bit of “grandstanding.” All three supervisors acknowledged that they took oaths to uphold both the federal and state constitutions and took that responsibility seriously, but didn’t see the need to go any further.

