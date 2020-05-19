WATCH NOW: Black Hawk County staff to return to work May 26; buildings could open soon

Plastic face shields were also available to staff per the county's policy, though Geving said he didn't think most employees would have use for them.

County recorder Sandie Smith said she has already asked her staff to come back Wednesday.

"I thought we discussed last week we were essential," Smith said. "We have plenty of work for them to do."

"That's your choice Sandie -- it's probably a good idea," said Supervisor Tom Little.

Board chair Chris Schwartz agreed Smith's reopening would be a "good model" for other county departments to follow.

The board agreed to decide whether and when to open to the public at their next meeting on May 26.

As the state's campgrounds opened up with no restrictions, county conservation director Mike Hendrickson said his park rangers were having trouble explaining to the county's park users why the usage was different.

"Why is the state park running at 100% campsites, and the county parks are running at half? We thought we were all playing by the same rules," Hendrickson said.

But he said he was glad to have his parks open, and said last weekend netter $8,000 in user fees.

"Normally, it would be much larger than that. But at least the revenue is starting to come in again," he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.