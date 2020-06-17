WATCH NOW: Attempted re-vote on Cedar Falls council's 'resilience' contract fails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — An agreement approved earlier this month with Minneapolis consulting firm Perkins & Will is already proving its resilience.

City Council member Daryl Kruse on Monday called for reconsideration of the $87,500 contract with the company, approved June 1 in a split vote, to develop a climate action or sustainability plan. In its proposal to the city, the company suggested renaming it a “resilience plan.”

Possible reconsideration was placed on the meeting agenda at Kruse’s request. He made a motion that was seconded by council member Mark Miller.

Two weeks earlier, Kruse initially proposed postponing or tabling the contract before voting for it. Miller had also voted in favor. But when the council voted on whether to discuss the reconsideration motion, it failed 3-3.

Council member Susan deBuhr, who had voted against the contract two weeks earlier, was absent. Kruse joined council members Nick Taiber and Dave Sires in voting for reconsideration. The other two had voted against the contract last time.

Council members Frank Darrah, Mark Miller and Simon Harding voted against reconsideration. Darrah and Harding had also originally voted in favor of the contract.

In other business, the council approved: