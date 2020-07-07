WATCH NOW: Acting Cedar Falls police chief reappointed amid questions on search

"I've not received the recommendation from the director of public safety or the administrator yet," said Green. "And for my case, if I did receive those, I would wait until after the special election because I believe that it should be seven elected council members who make that determination."

The special election is today for an at-large council position now held by Taiber, who was appointed earlier this year to replace Green when he became mayor. Originally scheduled for March 24, it was initially delayed because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. When further delays were needed, it was moved to July because under state law it couldn't be held too close to the June 2 primary election.

In his blog post, Green said he expected to forward a recommendation to the council later this month unless today's vote leads to a runoff election. Then his recommendation would be delayed until after that is held in August.

Gaines said that thinking has played into how he has been proceeding.

"I have not gotten the actual memo to the mayor yet with Director (Jeff) Olson and my recommendation, but we have that recommendation coming forward," he said. "The mayor did let us know that he would not be putting this on the agenda until after the special election."