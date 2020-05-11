WATCH NOW: 414 new coronavirus cases Monday puts Iowa over 12K cases

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds will follow a "modified quarantine plan" after a female staffer at the White House where Reynolds visited recently tested positive for coronavirus, though the governor said she had "no direct contact" with the unnamed woman.
"It's important that I do my part to protect those around me while continuing to serve as your governor at this critical time," Reynolds said.
She noted she had no symptoms of the virus, and said if any developed she would stay home. She said she would be tested each morning she came to work and would wear a mask outside of her press conferences, and work from home when able.
Reynolds notably did not wear a mask while she visited the White House last week.
"I did have a face covering with me, but we practiced social distancing the entire time," she said Monday when asked about it.
Another 414 cases of coronavirus were announced on the state's coronavirus website in 93 of Iowa's 99 counties, for a total of 12,373 cases since early March. Another six deaths were reported for a total of 271 deaths from COVID-19.
Polk County had the highest number of deaths, at 61, followed by Linn County at 59.
Just 55% of all positive coronavirus cases are of white Iowans, far lower than the state's population of 90.7%, and account for 79% of the state's deaths.
Other racial groups bear an outsized burden: Asian Iowans, only 2.7% of the state's population, are 10% of its coronavirus cases and 3% of deaths. Black Iowans are 4% of the population but 13% of its cases and 6% of deaths, and Hispanic Iowans, at 6.2% of the population, are 24% of cases and just below 6% of the state's deaths.
The Black Hawk County Health Department said Sunday it had recorded a total of 1,751 cases and 26 deaths, the second-highest case count in the state and the fifth-highest per capita.
IDPH reports the county has three long-term care facility outbreaks, with 62 cases at Harmony House, 18 at Friendship Village and 11 at New Aldaya Lifescapes.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Bremer County had 30 cases, while Tama County had recorded 52 cases at Premiere Estates of Toledo and 28 cases at Westbrook Acres.
The state has a total of 32 long-term care outbreaks affecting 1,100 residents and employees. Information on deaths in those facilities was not available.
Reynolds said there were signs the virus was "trending downward," and the state was continuing to do diagnostic and serological testing using "strike teams" in certain counties where long-term care facility or large food processing plant outbreaks were occurring.
She said she would announce Tuesday whether she would extend the proclamation easing business restrictions on May 15.
"We know the virus will exist in our communities until a vaccine is available," she said. But she continued to insist it was important to open the state's economy using "proactive measures."
Reynolds acknowledged Monday that a "small percentage" of Iowans who were tested via a Test Iowa testing site would not get their results because the samples were damaged, noting she was "disappointed" about that.
"We want to apologize to those Iowans affected, and encourage them to be retested," she said.
The governor said Allamakee County was seeing a large number of positive tests because a strike team had been sent to Postville's Agristar plant, and was helping Agristar management put safety measures in place for its workers to practice social distancing.
One hundred and fifty Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen were doing contact tracing for the state, and in counties who have chosen to turn their contact tracing over to the state, said IDPH deputy director Sarah Reisetter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.