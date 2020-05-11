WATCH NOW: 414 new coronavirus cases Monday puts Iowa over 12K cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds will follow a "modified quarantine plan" after a female staffer at the White House where Reynolds visited recently tested positive for coronavirus, though the governor said she had "no direct contact" with the unnamed woman.

"It's important that I do my part to protect those around me while continuing to serve as your governor at this critical time," Reynolds said.

She noted she had no symptoms of the virus, and said if any developed she would stay home. She said she would be tested each morning she came to work and would wear a mask outside of her press conferences, and work from home when able.

Reynolds notably did not wear a mask while she visited the White House last week.

"I did have a face covering with me, but we practiced social distancing the entire time," she said Monday when asked about it.

Another 414 cases of coronavirus were announced on the state's coronavirus website in 93 of Iowa's 99 counties, for a total of 12,373 cases since early March. Another six deaths were reported for a total of 271 deaths from COVID-19.

Polk County had the highest number of deaths, at 61, followed by Linn County at 59.