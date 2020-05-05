WATCH NOW: 19 new Iowa coronavirus deaths

DES MOINES — Iowa has had its deadliest 24-hour period since the novel coronavirus was reported in the state on March 8 with Gov. Kim Reynolds reporting today that 19 Iowans have died due to COVID-19 illnesses.
That brings to 207 the number of Iowa residents who have died from the respiratory virus. Of that total, 95 victims were aged 81 or older even though they make up about 5 percent of the people who have tested positive for the disease. Another 83 victims were in the 61-80 age range, while 24 were between the ages of 41 and 60 and five victims were in the 18-40 age group.
Six of Tuesday’s victims were from Linn County, three each from Tama and Black Hawk counties, two each from Polk and Dallas counties and one each from Allamakee, Jasper and Woodbury counties.
Reynolds said 56 percent of the state's COVID deaths are connected with long-term car facilities.
Currently, 407 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 with 152 in intensive care units and 94 requiring the use of ventilators to assist their breathing. The state has reported outbreaks in 28 long-term care facilities so far.
Overall, Iowa now has 10,111 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 including 408 reported today. Officials with the state Department of Public Health say 60,569 Iowans have been tested and 3,522 Iowans have recovered from coronavirus illnesses or symptoms.
Health officials say 51 percent of the Iowans testing positive for coronavirus are male and 41.2 percent (the largest cohort) of Iowans with confirmed coronavirus cases are in the 18-to-40 age range.
State officials said Tuesday listed five meatpacking and manufacturing businesses that had outbreaks.
The Tyson plant in Waterloo had 444 positive cases, which represents about 17 percent of all the employees tested. The Iowa Premium/National Beef plant in Tama had 258 cases for 39 percent of the employees tested.
Other outbreaks include Tyson in Columbus junction with 221 cases for 26 percent; Tyson in Perry with 730 cases for 58 percent; and TPI Composites in Newton with 131 cases for 13 percent.
Jeff Reinitz contributed to this article.
Coronavirus myths, WHO responds
041620-cv19-myths-16
040320-cv19-myths-12
040320-cv19-myths-14
040320-cv19-myths-15
032420-cv19-myths-1
032420-cv19-myths-2
032420-cv19-myths-3
032420-cv19-myths-4
032420-cv19-myths-5
032420-cv19-myths-6
032420-cv19-myths-7
032420-cv19-myths-8
032420-cv19-myths-9
032420-cv19-myths-10
032420-cv19-myths-11
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.