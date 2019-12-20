WASHBURN — Black Hawk County is hoping to reactivate an advisory board as it deals with growing costs for the Washburn sewer and water system.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors are planning to add two members to a three-member board created in 2009 to provide input on the county-run utilities.
The discussion came this week as the supervisors approved higher contractual payments for the ongoing maintenance of the sewer system and received an audit showing the current sewer and water enterprise funds were losing money.
Supervisor Tom Little said he wanted to revive and expand the mostly dormant advisory board to give Washburn utility customers input, especially given the possibility of a rate increase.
“(Rate hikes) have never been too favorable with people out there,” he added. “We’ve held them for a time, but we may be getting close here.”
Washburn is an unincorporated community without its own municipal government, so the county government stepped in to install a rural water and sewer system. .
The $3.5 million grinder pump sewer system was built in 1997. The monthly sewer maintenance fee for customers was raised to $13 in 2006, but it jumped to $21 in 2008 as the fund needed cash to replace many of the original pumps.
One reason for a potential rate boost involves contract increases for Ben Delagardelle, who operates and maintains the sewer utility.
Board members voted unanimously to boost Delagardelle’s monthly payment from $1,045 to $1,555 and also to increase his hourly rate for service calls. The contract had not seen a rate increase in 12 years and was not keeping pace with inflation.
