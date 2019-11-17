WATERLOO — The city is prepared to roll out tax incentives to help Warren Transport Inc. relocate and expand its headquarters.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider approving a development agreement, site plan and application for state assistance for Warren Transport’s proposed $8.65 million investment.
The 70-year-old trucking company is planning to construct a new 39,600-square-foot facility on approximately 16 acres of land at Titan Trail and Cyclone Drive in the Greenbelt Centre Business Park.
Council members are expected to hold a public hearing on a site plan for the project. Members of the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission endorsed the plan earlier this month despite some concerns about whether the area could handle the heavy truck traffic.
Council members also are scheduled to vote on a development agreement granting 85% property tax rebates for 11 years and a 35% tax break in year 12 based on the new value created by the project. Those rebates are projected to top $1 million.
Finally, council members will be asked to endorse Warren Transport’s application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s high-quality jobs program, which provides income tax credits and sales tax rebates.
A resolution supporting the application indicates the project will create four new full-time jobs and entails a capital investment of approximately $8.65 million.
Warren Transport’s current headquarters are at 210 Beck Ave., near Calvary Cemetery.
The company was created in 1949 by brothers Jack, Irv and George Warren and became the largest carrier of John Deere farm equipment in the city. It serves freight customers from nine terminals across the country.
The council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
