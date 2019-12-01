WATERLOO — Without calling him by name — something she’s been reluctant to do of her opponents on the campaign trail — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren used Michael Bloomberg’s recent entrance into the crowded Democratic presidential primary field as a jumping-off point for her wealth tax on billionaires like him.
“There are some billionaires who don’t like this plan,” Warren said of her 2-cent-per-dollar tax on those worth more than $50 million. “They’ve been talking to each other: ‘Run for president.’”
The line got laughs from the 175 in attendance Sunday afternoon at Warren’s town hall at George Washington Carver Academy in Waterloo.
But Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and polling at just 1.5% of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, wasn’t the only one in Warren’s crosshairs: The progressive also had words for the more moderate candidates in the race, like former Vice President Joe Biden and top-polling South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, though she declined to name them.
“They think that running a big campaign that nibbles around the edges is somehow a safe strategy,” she said. “I know it’s sophisticated to say these ideas are too big, but when we give up on big ideas, we give up on the people whose lives could have been touched by those ideas.”
Warren has reason to chip away at her rivals: From a high of 23% in September — when she briefly surpassed Biden in the polls as he began trending downward — Warren has since November, when she released details of her three-year rollout of Medicare for All, seen her own poll numbers decline to 17.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. That comes amid a rise in support for Buttigieg, who at 24% has seen a large increase in support since October, when he was at an average of 12%.
Warren now finds herself in the middle of the top tier of Democratic candidates for president, with Sen. Bernie Sanders at 18.3% and Biden at 16.3% of likely caucusgoers. The rest of the field of candidates are topped by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at 5.3%.
In an interview with The Courier prior to the event, Warren said she wasn’t worried about the rest of the Democratic field.
“It’s never been, for me, about what other people are doing,” she said. “People get out and get a chance to talk about their vision for this country. But for me, I get a chance to continue a fight I’ve been in for pretty much all my life.”
You have free articles remaining.
Warren noted in that interview her wealth tax — and the funding it could provide to pre-K, public schools and colleges and student loan debt — was a big part of what set her apart from the others.
“The wealth tax, for me, is right at the heart of this,” she said. “It’s the ultimate budget question, but it’s really the ultimate values question. ... It’s a question of how you see our country building a future.”
Besides winning over Democratic caucusgoers, she said that plan can win over even Trump voters.
“It’s popular,” she said. “Not just among Democrats — Republicans and independents like it, because they know they’re getting the wrong end of the stick. Millionaires and billionaires have a government that’s working great for them. But we can’t be an America where opportunity is reserved just for those born into privilege.”
Just one day removed from releasing her Medicare for All plan that would delay the actual roll-out of Medicare for All until what would be her third year in office, Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn't talk much Saturday afternoon about it.
Kim Yles of Waterloo, a social services worker, said she planned to caucus for Warren after hearing her talk about how she wanted to help affect change among young people.
“To me, that’s the most important thing,” she said, noting Warren’s “personal, direct experience” with youth. “If you want to hear what’s going on with something, talk to kids.”
Regan Hage of Cedar Falls said it was her second time seeing Warren — she’d seen her before in Vinton — and came out mostly “to show support,” since she also planned to caucus for Warren.
“I think it’s the most important election in history,” said Hage, a single mother and small business owner. “The fact that she’s not receiving funds from insurance and pharmaceutical companies — you can tell she’s not just talking about corruption, she’s actually supporting anti-corruption.”
Bekah Nading of Waterloo, a student at Hawkeye Community College, said health care was her top issue, and Warren was her top choice on it.
“She has more plans than everybody else — she doesn’t just talk about it,” Nading said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.