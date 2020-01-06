MASON CITY -- Depending on the timing of the upcoming impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is planning two campaign stops in north-central Iowa this weekend, her campaign announced Sunday.
The senator from Massachusetts will hols a Mason City Town Hall at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lincoln Intermediate School, 1625 Pennsylvania Ave. Warren will be joined by U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, a representative from California who was born in Fort Dodge and one of Warren's campaign co-chairs. Those interested are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/190006/
Warren will also hold a town hall in Marshalltown at 10:45 a.m. at Fisher Elementary School, 2001 S. Fourth St. Those interested are asled tp RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/190015/
Her campaign noted that the senator's schedule "is subject to change depending on the schedule for impeachment in the U.S. Senate," the timing of which was unknown Monday.
Julian Castro, who dropped out of the race recently, endorsed Warren for president in a Monday video, saying she was "unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone."
Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020
Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people—not the wealthy or well-connected—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3
Warren is currently polling at an average of 15.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That's in fourth place behind top-polling U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at an average of 22%; Pete Buttigieg, at an average of 21.7%; and former Vice President Joe Biden, at an average of 20.3%.
Warren has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate on Jan. 14 in Des Moines. She'll be joined by Sanders, Buttigieg and Biden as well as U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, polling at an average of 7% in Iowa.
