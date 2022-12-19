Ward 4 residents file petition to fill soon-to-be vacant council seat

WATERLOO — Residents of Ward 4 filed a petition for a special election to fill the seat for their representative on the City Council.

Mayor Quentin Hart announced that the petition had been received Monday before the council was set to approve filling Jerome Amos’ seat by appointment. The resolution was postponed until Jan. 3.

“Right now we need to take a look at the validity and have further conversation with the county auditor to take a look at time frames,” Hart said during the meeting. He could not comment on how many signatures were on the petition, saying it had been submitted to his office earlier in the day.

Residents needed to gather at least 71 signatures for a special election to occur. The earliest date a special election could happen is Feb. 7. If there is a runoff, it would take place four weeks later, or March 7 at the earliest.

“The challenge is that we have an election in November,” Hart said. “We would have a special election in February or March and then we turn around and have another election several months later.”

Each election would cost $7,500.

In November, Amos was elected to the Legislature as the representative for Iowa House District 62. He ran unopposed. He handed in his council resignation on Nov. 18 with an effective date of Jan. 4.

Previously, all of the city councilors agreed in a work session on appointing someone for the Ward 4 seat. An appointment would have been made after seeking applicants for the position. The council had planned for applications to be in to the city clerk's office by early January followed by interviews with an appointment approved by the middle of the month.

