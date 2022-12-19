Ward 4 residents file petition to fill soon-to-be vacant council seat

WATERLOO — Residents of Ward 4 filed a petition for a special election to fill the seat for their representative on the City Council.
Hart
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mayor Quentin Hart announced that the petition had been received Monday before the council was set to approve filling Jerome Amos’ seat by appointment. The resolution was postponed until Jan. 3.
“Right now we need to take a look at the validity and have further conversation with the county auditor to take a look at time frames,” Hart said during the meeting. He could not comment on how many signatures were on the petition, saying it had been submitted to his office earlier in the day.
Residents needed to gather at least 71 signatures for a special election to occur. The earliest date a special election could happen is Feb. 7. If there is a runoff, it would take place four weeks later, or March 7 at the earliest.
“The challenge is that we have an election in November,” Hart said. “We would have a special election in February or March and then we turn around and have another election several months later.”
Each election would cost $7,500.
In November, Amos was elected to the Legislature as the representative for Iowa House District 62. He ran unopposed. He handed in his council resignation on Nov. 18 with an effective date of Jan. 4.
Previously, all of the city councilors agreed in a work session on appointing someone for the Ward 4 seat. An appointment would have been made after seeking applicants for the position. The council had planned for applications to be in to the city clerk's office by early January followed by interviews with an appointment approved by the middle of the month.
Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament on Saturday
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 13
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt sets to make the fall against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Tiedt during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 21
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 22
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 23
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 1
Waverly-Shell Rock's Evie Wagner competes against Cedar Falls' Lainey Schreck during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi pins Cedar Falls' Madisen Theel during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 3
Cedar Falls' McKayla Warren competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 4
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 5
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas sets to make the fall against Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 6
Cedar Falls' Rylie Nachazel competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Karissa Oldenburger during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 7
Cedar Falls' Emmalee Sharar pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Alexandria Johnson during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs pins Cedar Falls' Briar Ludeman during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 9
Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth competes against Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 11
Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht and the bench erupt as Natalie Blake pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 12
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Tiedt during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 14
Cedar Falls' Hope Chiattello pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Abby Doyle during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 15
Cedar Falls' Jasmine Oleson sets up for the pin against Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 16
Cedar Falls' Jasmine Oleson pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 17
The Cedar Falls bench celebrates after Jasmine Oleson pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise pins Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 19
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 20
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 1
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against Osage's Darren Adams during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 2
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against Osage's Darren Adams during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 3
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 4
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 5
Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack competes against Osage's Tucker Stangel during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 6
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against Osage's Chase Thomas during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 7
Osage's Max Gast competes against Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 8
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Osage's Max Gast during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 9
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Osage's Max Gast during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 10
Osage's Nick Fox competes against Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 11
Waverly-Shell Rock's Cole Thompson competes against Ankeny Xander Kenworthy during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 12
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Ankeny Cade Bennethum during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 13
Waverly-Shell Rock's Tyler Gast competes against Ankeny Will Hinrichs during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 14
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Ankeny Joseph Kingston during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 15
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Don Bosco's Jared Thiry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 16
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after scoring against Don Bosco's Jared Thiry in overtime during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 17
Osage's Mac Muller competes against Don Bosco's Mack Ortner during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 18
Osage's bench erupts after Mac Muller wins in an ultimate tiebreaker against Don Bosco's Mack Ortner during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
