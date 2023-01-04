Ward 4 discussion gets heated at Waterloo City Council

WATERLOO — During Jerome Amos’ last City Council meeting representing Ward 4, discussion on how to fill his seat got heated.
Waterloo resident Todd Obadal was dragged out of the Tuesday meeting after continually interrupting Mayor Quentin Hart.
The council decided 6-0, with Councilor John Chiles absent, to fill the Ward 4 seat with a March 7 special election.
“I think it’s important to have a special election because the people of Ward 4 need the decision,” Obadal said, which was met with applause from other Ward 4 residents. “We are suppressing the vote of Ward 4.”
“Nobody’s suppressing the vote,” Hart said. “You just heard the council.”
Obadal and Hart began talking over each other, making it hard to distinguish what they were saying. Hart motioned to Police Chief Joe Leibold to escort Obadal out of the chambers.
Obadal would not move and clenched his hands to the podium. He repeatedly asked Leibold to arrest him, which the chief did not do.
After the ordeal, more residents of the 4th Ward spoke, validating the decision for a special election.
The Rev. Lawrence E. Marshall of Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church, said it would have been a disservice to the community if the council did not use its authority to hold the election.
There was some hesitancy from Amos about holding a special election. He noted that the ward would be without a representative for at least two months.
The council set the special election to fill the vacancy alongside a Hawkeye Community College referendum set for March 7 rather than making it the earliest possible date. That will save money for the city, which would otherwise be responsible for the full $7,500 cost of holding a solo special election. The college is asking for voter approval of a $35 million bond issue in its 10-county service area.
Ward 4 resident Beverly Cosby said she’s willing to wait for the right person to represent her.
“We want a leader who is qualified and knows what the 4th Ward needs,” she said. “When we’re talking about the 4th Ward, it’s the north side, the east side. We need it, and we have been lacking it for so long.”
The earliest date a special election could have been held was Feb. 7. With the March date, if there is a runoff, it will take place four weeks later – or April 4.
