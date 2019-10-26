FAIRBANK -- State auditors have found problems with the way the Wapsie Valley School District handled concessions and ticket revenues during events.
Auditor Rob Sand released a reaudit report Oct. 21 covering selected issues over a four-year period from July 1, 2014 through Oct. 18, 2018.
A key finding involved an estimated $13,700 shortfall in concessions revenue during the 2017 fiscal year compared to the amount which should have been received based on the district's average mark-up on inventory.
"However, because the district did not maintain sufficient records…we were unable to determine the reason for the variance," the report states.
Auditors said the difference could have involved incorrect amounts collected intentionally or in error for admissions and sales at events; incorrect change provided; funds being diverted and not deposited with the main office; amounts being incorrectly recorded in records or bank accounts; or a combination of those factors.
The concession stand operations since have been turned over to the booster club, and district officials said they have implemented accounting practices recommended by the auditor to avoid similar problems in the future.
A district board member requested the reaudit based on concerns about a variety of issues.
Other findings noted by the auditors included:
- A separate bank account opened by a basketball coach in 1992 to cover "out of school" expenses for the basketball program, such as camps and shootouts. That account was closed in 2018.
- A handful of expenditures and credit card transactions that lacked proper documentation. Auditors investigated and found those disbursements were reasonable for district operations.
- Donations were not properly tracked to determine where the money came from and whether it was used properly.
- District time sheets did not include evidence of a review and approval by supervisory personnel.
Wapsie Valley Superintendent David Larson and school board president Jerry Van Daele issued a statement Friday indicating the district has corrected many of the matters raised in the reaudit.
"Since January of 2019 there has been many new processes and procedures that are in place to help resolve these funds imbalances," they said. "We as a school district have accepted all of the auditor's recommendations and are implementing any necessary changes."
Larson and Van Daele said the district is in good financial condition, increasing its general fund unspent authorized budget from $462,518 in fiscal year 2016 to a projected $1.78 million in 2019.
"The reaudit from past fiscal years has no bearing on our current financial strength," they added.
A copy of the audit report can be found on the Iowa State Auditor's Office website or at wcfcourier.com.
