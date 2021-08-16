Wapello County inmate from Clarinda prison dies

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Joshua Michael Pierce, 32, was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. Monday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.

An investigation is pending and the cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pierce had been serving a 40-year maximum term for the crimes of operating a vehicle without consent, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, going armed with intent and habitual offender (property and person) from Wapello County. His sentence began in January 2018.

