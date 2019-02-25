WATERLOO -- Walt Rogers is the Republican candidate in Iowa Senate District 30 for the March 19 special election.
"I believe this an opportunity for all of us," Rogers said. "It's an opportunity to have Black Hawk County represented by the values that we know are true to what Iowa's all about. I believe Iowa really is at its heart conservative. I think the people of Iowa are conservative people who think about family values and values that sustain this state, and the biggest reason I want to run again is to represent those values and represent Black Hawk County."
The Black Hawk County Republican Central Committee held a special convention at Upper Iowa University's Waterloo campus Monday night to select a candidate for the race. District 30 covers Cedar Falls, Hudson and portions of Waterloo.
Rogers noted he will be in the majority party if elected, putting him in a better position to get things done.
"If you're in the minority party in Des Moines you really don't make any decisions. You don't have any power to do anything," Rogers said. "Electing another Democrat in this county is not going to help Waterloo, it's not going to help Cedar Falls, it's not going to help Hudson, it's not going to help UNI at all."
No other Republican candidate threw their hat in the ring. Rogers, 57, resigned from the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board effective Friday so he can run.
Rogers is running after being defeated by Democrat Rep. Dave Williams in November in a close race for the Iowa House District 60 seat Rogers had held since 2011.
Rogers, of Cedar Falls, lost a 2008 Iowa Senate race by 22 votes to Democrat Jeff Danielson. Danielson announced earlier this month he is leaving the District 30 Senate seat for a job in the private sector.
Rogers announced Friday he would seek the Republican nomination for the seat.
"If you're a Democrat or an independent, I'm going to represent them and I'm going to speak their voice," Rogers said. "If you're in the minority party, no one's going to hear you."
Rogers will face Democrat Eric Giddens, 45, of Cedar Falls, a program manager for the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa and a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education, and Libertarian Fred Perryman in the March 19 special election.
Candidates have until March 5 to file to run in the election.
Danielson is taking a position as central region director for the American Wind Energy Association.
