WATERLOO — Former state Rep. Walt Rogers is running to fill Jeff Danielson’s seat in the March 19 Senate District 30 special election.
“I want Black Hawk County and the University of Northern Iowa to have a stronger voice in Des Moines,” Rogers said. “I want to be a strong advocate for them in the majority party.”
Rogers challenged Danielson in 2008 but lost by 22 votes. Rogers went on to win a seat in the Iowa House. He lost that seat in November to Dave Williams.
Rogers will resign from the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board effective this morning so he can run.
Danielson, 48, resigned from the Senate and as a Cedar Falls firefighter Feb. 14.
Price tag
The estimated cost for the special election is $41,500, according to the Black Hawk County auditor’s election office.
The highest cost — an estimated $29,000 — will be for poll workers.
There are 24 polling places in District 30, said Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County auditor.
The district includes all of Cedar Falls and parts of Hudson and Waterloo.
Other costs include $1,000 for ballot publication; $2,500 for testing, setting and transporting election day equipment; $1,500 for satellite voting operations; $1,500 for precinct supplies; $1,000 for absentee and special voter precinct board workers and supplies; and $5,000 for ballot printing.
The auditor’s office doesn’t have the money in its budget to cover the costs and may need to amend its budget.
Four Democratic candidates have announced they are running to fill Danielson’s seat: Eric Giddens, a member of the Cedar Falls school board; Amy Petersen, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa; Sasha Wohlpart, also a member of the Cedar Falls school board; and Tom Ralston, a former union leader and employee of John Deere.
The Black Hawk County Democratic party will hold a special convention to choose a candidate at 10 a.m. Saturday at their headquarters at 307 E. Fourth St. in downtown Waterloo.
Republicans will hold their convention Monday at Upper Iowa University for Republican Central Committee members.
Libertarian candidate Fred Perryman also has announced his candidacy.
Candidates have until March 5 to file to run in the election.
