CEDAR FALLS -- A state lawmaker is again criticizing the Iowa Association of School Boards after learning their lobbyist's support for Rep. Walt Rogers is still included on campaign flyers the Republican is distributing.
Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, sent a second letter Thursday to Lisa Bartusek, IASB's executive director, complaining that one of the flyers was handed out the week before in Cedar Falls. She had sent a letter to Bartusek raising the issue in July and was told Rogers, a Cedar Falls resident and chairman of the Iowa House Education Committee, would stop using lobbyist Emily Piper's quote praising him.
"I wanted her to be aware that nothing has happened," Steckman, ranking member of the House Education Committee, said of sending the second letter.
DES MOINES (AP) — For the second time this year, the Iowa Association of School Boards is fa…
In the letter, she called it "deeply troubling" that Piper "would endorse the chief proponent of vouchers in the Iowa Legislature," suggesting they would shift "hundreds of millions" of dollars from public to private schools. "As a taxpayer funded 'non-partisan' organization, I would hope that you take immediate action and make good on the promise you made to Iowans who rightly expect more from your organization."
Tammy Votava, the association's communications director, said, "IASB doesn't endorse candidates for office and Walt Rogers has agreed to stop distributing the flyers and using the quote." But in light of the flyers continued distribution, she added later in an email that "Ms. Piper has again communicated to Rep. Rogers her intent that her name and quote may no longer be used."
Rogers said he had not agreed to completely stop using the quote.
"There was never an agreement to stop using the flyer," he wrote in an email. "The quote is a perfectly legitimate opinion from Emily Piper, a non-partisan education lobbyist for many years, made on her own behalf, not on the behalf of the IASB."
The flyer identified Piper as a "longtime lobbyist on public education issues," but doesn't name the association.
"I agreed with Emily to not use it on social media, per her request, but we agreed that I would continue using the flyer," he added.
Piper's quote on the flyer called Rogers "a true champion for education" who has helped pass "some of the most significant and needed pieces of legislation I have ever seen."
Rogers suggested that "the Democrats just don't like it because it is true. We have done some some amazing things in the education committee over the past two years."
Perhaps when someone asks you to stop using their quote, you should stop using their quote... Especially when you supported the cuts to UNI, including the lab school, and have been one of the biggest opponents of public education in the state. “Walt Rogers, you are an embarrassment.” There, you can quote that...
Hey Walt! Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. I hope your belief is not that your chance for re-election is so tenuous it requires using a quote after the person quoted asks you to stop. Look at this from a family values and Christian perspective. What’s the “right” thing to do? I think you already know the answer.
Yeah Walt, amazing things. Like underfunding our schools beneath the rate of inflation, forcing cuts and pay freezes all over the state. Education in this state is in crisis and this clown thinks even more money should be shifted away from the public’s schools to private schools. And we haven’t even gotten into how he thinks there should be no divide between church and state. Vote this liar out.
Piper also appears as a donor to Rogers campaign. Clearly she's getting pressure at work and is now just trying to back track her quote. She literally put her money where her mouth is. Hope the Democrats are happy getting Rogers all this free press.
