WATERLOO --- The voting machines that will be used in the Nov. 6 General Election will be publicly tested starting Monday.
The tests, which are required by Iowa law prior to every election, will be conducted from Monday through Friday at the county’s storage warehouse at 818 Lafayette St. in Waterloo. Testing will start at 8 a.m. each day and proceed into the afternoon.
“This is something that we advertise in a public notice before every election,” said County Auditor Grant Veeder, “but with concerns about election hacking, we wanted to encourage people to see for themselves the care that is taken to see that their votes are counted accurately.”
Veeder said that the testing is conducted by a team of voting machine technicians that includes registered Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. Every candidate in every race is tested, as well as undervotes, overvotes and write-ins. Machine results are compared against the totals for pre-marked ballots.
Also, starting this year in Iowa, post-election audits will be conducted after every general election, said Veeder. The Secretary of State will choose one precinct at random in each county, and the race for president or governor, depending on the year, will be recounted by hand to be sure that results collected on election night are accurate.
Questions about the public test and other election matters may be directed to the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
