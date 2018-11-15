DECORAH — Residents packed the Winneshiek County Courthouse annex Tuesday for the Board of Supervisors’ canvass of last week’s general election to express indignation that 31 absentee ballots received after Election Day won’t be counted because they were not postmarked.
The votes were cast in Iowa House District 55, where incumbent Michael Bergan, a Republican, had just a seven-vote lead over Democratic challenger Kayla Koether, 6,919 to 6,912. In Winneshiek County Koether received 4,694 votes to Bergan’s 4,102 votes. Bergan led Koether in Fayette and Clayton counties.
Auditor Ben Steines issued a press release in response to questions circulating through social media, emails and phone calls about the status of those ballots. He said the county had no choice in the matter.
“This is not a choice of the Board of Supervisors, this is not the choice of the auditor, this is state law. Therefore, any ballots received after Election Day that are not postmarked will not be included in the official results,” Steines stated.
Absentee ballots postmarked Monday, Nov. 5, the day before the election and received before the election canvass were counted.
Steines said Iowa Code allows two methods for determining whether a late ballot was mailed before the election. One is the “intelligent mail barcode system” that prints a unique barcode on ballot return envelopes before they are sent to voters. Winneshiek County does not have that system.
The other method is for the ballot return envelope to be postmarked on the day before the election or earlier.
Snethen said the Decorah postmaster told her it would cost the county less to implement the barcode system than the county’s current system.
“We wouldn’t be in this mess (if the county had the barcode system). I think this falls at your feet. You are responsible for this. People are disenfranchised because of this situation,” she told Steines.
Snethen said if she did her job like Steines did his, she would be fired.
Board of Supervisors Chairman John Logsdon said the grilling of Steines was “offensive.”
“You’re telling my auditor, one of the stellar auditors of the state, he should be fired. … You know nothing about what’s going on. How long have you been an auditor honey?” he asked Snethen.
Steines said the barcode system was allowed for the first time this election and is in place in just a few larger counties.
“Most smaller counties don’t have the time or ability to do it,” he said.
Supervisor John Beard said auditors around the state have been sharing their concerns about the postmark requirement with the Iowa Legislature for years.
Any blame “needs to go to the Legislature,” he said.
“Auditors are painfully aware of ballots not counted for lack of a postmark. It’s been a priority for years. They’ve met with chairpeople of the House and Senate committees, but there’s really been no resolution to it,” said Ken Kline, Iowa deputy commissioner of elections, who attended Tuesday’s canvass.
“Unless (the vote) is really close, people don’t care,” he said.
“It used to be all mail was postmarked. Today that’s not the case. It has been a fact of life knowing we cannot count certain ballots simply because they’re missing a postmark,” Kline said.
Steines said he’s aware of a case of a husband and wife who mailed absentee ballots the same day.
“One came with a postmark and one didn’t. One got counted and one didn’t,” Steines said.
One citizen said the “extraordinary circumstances” of the close race between Bergan and Koether and the uncounted ballots should require “extraordinary measures.”
She suggested the people who cast the absentee ballots that weren’t counted be asked under oath when they mailed their ballots.
The auditor will contact the absentee voters whose ballots won’t be counted.
“I know people who are disenfranchised. The system should have been revamped when the auditors were asking (the Legislature) to do it,” Snethen said.
When asked to apologize for his remarks to Snethen, Logsdon said he was sorry if he had offended anyone, “the young lady in particular.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.