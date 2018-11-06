WATERLOO -- A few glitches with label makers and printers, and a couple of long lines Tuesday morning didn't stop voters from stampeding down the doors of polling locations in Black Hawk County for this year's midterm elections, according to the top election official.
An unofficial count of 53,394 voters cast ballots in the county exceeded 2014's total of 46,947, previously the county's biggest midterm election turnout, according to Black Hawk County auditor and commissioner of elections Grant Veeder.
That's nearly 60 percent of the total number of registered voters in Black Hawk County, at 59.86 percent.
"That is pretty good," Veeder said.
A few problems with Dymo label printers, which poll workers use to print off a voter's information to affix it to their official ballot, as well as with some HP laser printers, affected some polling locations. Veeder said those mechanical issues appeared to affect other locations around the state, and that they were able to be fixed fairly quickly.
"It was not a real serious problem," he said, noting poll workers could substitute the printed labels with written information.
Veeder also said some long lines formed early Tuesday at some polling locations around the county.
