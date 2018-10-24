WATERLOO —- County Auditor Grant Veeder has issued the following notices for the General Election to be held on Nov. 6.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail: The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Saturday. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by the deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday, or no ballot will be mailed.
Prepaid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot must be postmarked on or before Monday, Nov. 5, or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon, Tuesday, Nov. 13. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
Absentee voting at the Courthouse: Absentee ballots are available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Ballots may be voted there 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now through Monday, Nov. 5. The courthouse will also be open this Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 3, 9 a.m to 5 p.m., for early voting.
Voter pre-registration deadline: The last day to pre-register at the Election Office for this election is this Saturday before 5 p.m. Any new or moved voter who registers before the deadline will not be required to show proof of residence at the polls. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
Election Day registration: A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct in which the person lives. The person must complete a voter registration form, sign an oath and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and shows the person’s address on Election Day. Other acceptable forms of identity may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
