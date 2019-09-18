WATERLOO — Black Hawk County voters will receive a voter information card with updated polling location information ahead of the first combined City/School Election scheduled for Nov. 5.
Cards will be mailed beginning later this week.
Nearly all Black Hawk County voters will vote at their general election polling location and will continue to vote at the same location for city/school and primary elections. A few townships have been consolidated for city/school elections to save taxpayer dollars.
You have free articles remaining.
Please note the following polling locations have been changed since the last general election.
- Waterloo Ward 1 Precinct 1 polling location has been moved from Ascension Lutheran Church to Iowa State University Extension located at 3420 University Ave.
- Waterloo Ward 1 Precinct 4 polling location has been moved from Irv Warren Golf Course to Celebration First Assembly located at 745 April St.
- Waterloo Ward 5 Precinct 1 polling location has been moved from Trinity American Church to Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Voters should review the cards and keep them for reference. If a voter feels the information is inaccurate or needs to update their voter registration information contact the Election Office at 833-3007. The Election Office is Room 210 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.