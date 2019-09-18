{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County voters will receive a voter information card with updated polling location information ahead of the first combined City/School Election scheduled for Nov. 5.

Cards will be mailed beginning later this week.

Nearly all Black Hawk County voters will vote at their general election polling location and will continue to vote at the same location for city/school and primary elections. A few townships have been consolidated for city/school elections to save taxpayer dollars.

Please note the following polling locations have been changed since the last general election.

  • Waterloo Ward 1 Precinct 1 polling location has been moved from Ascension Lutheran Church to Iowa State University Extension located at 3420 University Ave.
  • Waterloo Ward 1 Precinct 4 polling location has been moved from Irv Warren Golf Course to Celebration First Assembly located at 745 April St.
  • Waterloo Ward 5 Precinct 1 polling location has been moved from Trinity American Church to Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Voters should review the cards and keep them for reference. If a voter feels the information is inaccurate or needs to update their voter registration information contact the Election Office at 833-3007. The Election Office is Room 210 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.

