Vote center in Cedar Falls moved

CEDAR FALLS -- Election day voting for the Cedar Falls council vacancy election will be held at the Peet Junior High School, 525 E. Seerley Blvd.
There will be no voting at St. John Lutheran Church, as previously reported.
No other polling locations will be used on election day. All voters are strongly encouraged to vote by mail as possible. Absentee ballot request forms are being mailed today to all active registered voters.
The letter accompanying the mailing to voters identifies the election day vote center as St. John. Please be aware that this has changed to Peet Junior High School.
For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.