Volunteer Hall of Fame nominees sought

For many years, scammers have used the grandparent scam to bilk older people claiming to be a grandchild with an emergency need for cash.

The callers persuade their marks to immediately wire a large amount of money or provide a credit, debit or prepaid card number to help pay for a sudden personal crisis, such as a car accident, medical emergency or even bail money.

During the pandemic, the callers notify the victims that a courier will show up at their homes to pick up the funds.

Details of the scam vary. In some cases, an person claiming to be a lawyer assures the victim that the call is legitimate and tells the victim there is a gag order on the case so he or she cannot speak to anyone about it.

After the initial payment, the grandparents will receive calls for additional money to then be sent via U.S. mail or private delivery.

To deter such schemes, authorities advise Iowans to set the privacy settings on social media accounts; verify a caller’s identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer; resist the urge to act quickly or secretly; contact a trusted family member or friend to check out the story; don’t send money or give out personal information; and report the scam to local law enforcement authorities.